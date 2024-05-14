Fresh London Marathon champ Jepchirchir back in the grind

Reigning Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir has started light training with eyes on defending her title at the Paris Olympic Games later this year.

Jepchirchir, who is fresh from winning the London Marathon last month, said she begun training with an easy 20km run last Monday.

Jepchirchir was speaking during the LG Electronics East Africa (LG) Sports Journalists Association of Kenya Sports Personality of the Month (Spom) award ceremony in Nairobi yesterday where she won the award for the month of April.

“I withdrew at the last minute at the New York Marathon last year after picking a hip injury but made a remarkable comeback during the London marathon and I’m in top shape ready to lead the strong Marathon Team Kenya to a podium finish.

“ On Monday I begun light training and intend to go full throttle next month,” said Jepchirchir who was feted after a deserved London Marathon. She was accompanied by her daughter Natalia.

“The Paris course will not be easy but I have conquered in other difficult courses before. I have believe in other members of the team, Hellen Obiri and Brigid that we will emerge victorious,” added Jepchirchir.

Jepchirchir, who is under Gianni Demadonna, trains in Kapsabet, Nandi County.

She crossed the London tape in two hours, 16 minutes and 16 seconds, breaking the women’s only record, previously held by compatriot Mary Keitany, by 45 seconds.

Missing out on the April award were Velma Awuor from the Plateau queens (Chapa Dimba Best Player - Girls) and Armstrong Omondi from Obunga (Chapa Dimba Best Player - Boys).

LG Electronics East Africa (LG) has extended its sponsorship of monthly awards for one year starting January to December 2024.

The electronics company has set aside Sh3.5million for the awards.

Kenya Sevens emerging star Patrick Odongo won the January award, Sirikwa Classic Cross Country champion Emmaculate Anyango the February award and trailblazing tennis super star Angela Okutoyi the March award.

The renewal comes as the electronics manufacturer and SJAK celebrate 10 years of partnership.

The announcement was made as the initial four winners of the 2024 season were recognized at a colourful occasion in Nairobi.

Speaking during the event, LG’s Marketing Manager, Changhyun Kim, underscored the essence of celebrating Kenya’s world-beating sports personalities.

“At LG Electronics, we are committed to the empowerment of the communities in which we operate, and the Spom Award has over the last decade been a key avenue for us to showcase to upcoming generations the importance of talent recognition,” he said.