London marathon roster teeming with Kenyan and Ethiopian stars

Will the London Marathon course record stand after today's race?

This is the big question as a galaxy of global stars in distance running face-off in the English capital this morning.

The course record time of 2:17:01 is held by Kenya’s Mary Keitany, from her victory in the 2017 London Marathon.

The time is also the women’s only world record.

World marathon record holder Tigist Assefa from Ethiopia (2:11:53), Kenya’s former world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei (2:14:04), former world marathon champion Ruth Chepng'etich (2:14:18), the Olympics marathon gold medallist Peres Jepchirchir, former New York Marathon winner Joyciline Jepkosgei (2:17:23) and Sheila Chepkirui (2:17:23) will line up on the streets of London today.

The London Marathon is third in the Abbott Marathon Majors rooster after the Tokyo Marathon held in March and the Boston Marathon, which went down on Monday.

The Ethiopian contingent also has Tigist Ketema (2:16:07), Almaz Ayana (2:16:22), Megertu Alemu (2:17:09), Yalemzerf Yehualaw (2:17:23) and Tsige Haileslase (2:22:10).

Ethiopian-born Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan won last year's race in 2:18:33 ahead of Ethiopia’s Alemu Megertu (2:18:37), while Jepchirchir (2:18:38) sealed the podium.

Hassan is not in London to defend her title after opting to run in the Tokyo Marathon in March, where she finished fourth.

Jepchirchir told Nation Sport on the phone from London that her preparations towards the race went well.

“I want to use the race as part of preparations for the Olympic Games where I want to retain my title. Marathon is a tough affair but with good preparations, one can compete well and get good results,” said Jepchirchir.

Jepchirchir won her first majors at the 2021 New York Marathon before winning the 2022 Boston Marathon. She will complete a hat-trick with victory today.

The men’s race will feature only two Kenyans, Daniel Mateiko and Alexander Mutiso after Geoffrey Kamworor pulled out due to an injury.

Ethiopia's distance running legend Kenenisa Bekele is the fastest in the field with a personal best of 2:01:41, while compatriot Mosinet Geremew (2:02:55) is the second fastest.

Mutiso is the fastest of the two Kenyans clocked with a PB of 2:03:11 from the Valencia Marathon in December.

Other Ethiopians include Tamirat Tola (2:03:39), Dawit Wolde (2:03:48), Kinde Atanaw (2:03:51), Leul Gebresilase (2:04:02), Seifu Tura (2:04:29), Addisu Gobena (2:05:01) and Milkesa Mengesha (2:05:29).