'Zico' named December Coach of the Month

KCB's coach Zedekiah Otieno (left) receives a trophy and a dummy cheque of Sh50,000 from Football Kenya Federation Premier League Awards Panel Chairman James Waindi (right) at KCB's ground in Nairobi on February 16, 2021.

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Otieno becomes the second recipient of this season’s FKF-PL gong after Leopards’ attacker Elvis Rupia was last week named the December FKF-Player of the Month.
  • Rupia beat striker Eric Kapaito of Kariobangi Sharks and KCB’s goalkeeper Job Ochieng in the race for the award.

KCB’s tactician Zedekiah Otieno is the December Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) Coach of the Month.

