'Zico' named December Coach of the Month

KCB’s tactician Zedekiah Otieno is the December Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) Coach of the Month.

Otieno beat Kariobangi Sharks’ William Muluya in the race for the recognition, which comes with a personalised trophy and Sh50,000 cash prize.

During that period, Otieno guided KCB to five wins in a row, a performance which saw them top the standings on 15 points.

The bankers started the season brightly by thumping Posta Rangers 3-0 on November 29, before edging Nairobi City Stars 1-0 on December 4, and Kakamega Homeboyz 2 -0 on December 13.

On December 18, the bankers saw off Bandari 2-1 before completing what turned out to be a good month for them by beating Wazito 1-0 on December 24.

"I thank the players and technical bench because everybody at KCB has worked hard for this. This is not a trophy for me alone, but the whole team. We prepared well and still we are," said Otieno at KCB's ground in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Muluhya emerged second in the race for the honour, thanks to his side’s three wins and two draw.

Currently, 11-time champions Tuskers lead the league standings with 26 points, one above KCB who have a game in hand.

Wazito are third on the log with 20 points, while Leopards, who have two games in hand, are fourth with 19 points.

Otieno becomes the second recipient of this season’s FKF-PL gong after Leopards’ attacker Elvis Rupia was last week named the December FKF-Player of the Month.