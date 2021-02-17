AFC Leopards players go on strike

AFC Leopards players leave the pitch at the end of their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Tusker on November 28, 2020 at Kasarani. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Similar allegations have now emerged at Leopards with senior players said to be at the center of the vice.
  • A senior player said to have been very close to Kimani tried to influence few other players to stage a protest against Kimani’s departure after the hiring of Patrick Aussems.

AFC Leopards managment has blamed senior players after the team boycotted training on Tuesday demanding to be paid their salaries.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.