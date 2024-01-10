Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo named new Shabana coach

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) returnees Shabana on Wednesday appointed experienced tactician Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo as the new head coach.

A statement from the Club signed by Secretary-General Elizaphan Karama announced the appointment of the former Gor Mahia and Posta Rangers coach, who also turned out for Harambee Stars in his playing days.

Omollo takes over from Sammy Okoth, who was fired on November 7 due to a string of poor results. Okoth led Tore Bobe to return to the top-flight league after 17 years in the cold and since his exit, Oscar Kambona has been in charge of the team on an interim basis.

“It is with pleasure that we announce the appointment of Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo as the Head Coach of Shabana FC, effective today January 10, 2024. Sammy brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and proven track record in the realm of football coaching,” said Karama in a statement

“We extend our best wishes to Sammy Omollo in this new role and anticipate successful tenure,” he added.

Omollo is expected to lead Shabana's survival in the second leg of the season. Tore Bobe is flirting with relegation and is 17th on 14 points after 17 matches.

Omollo has been out of work since February 2021 when he was fired by Posta Rangers after a series of poor results.

Club Chairman Jared Nivaton told Nation Sport that he has trust in Omollo's ability to deliver good results for Shabana. The official also said he is happy Shabana fans have received the appointment with a lot of joy.

“Omollo is an experienced tactician who was a player and has handled many teams. We have given him a free hand to handle the team by making any necessary adjustments during this January transfer window,” said Nivaton.

He also touched on the chaos that was witnessed during their clash against Muhoroni Youth last weekend at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay. Nivaton said they have not received any communication barring them from using the facility after the chaos.