Police coach 'Pamzo' resumes role after successful surgery

Kenya Police coach Sammy “Pamzo” Omollo is set to return to his coaching job ahead of the new season scheduled to start on September 10 after undergoing a successful surgery of a back injury at Ruai Family Hospital Healthcare in Nairobi.

The former Kenyan international, who was discharged from the hospital last week, hailed the health facility located along Kangundo Road for the remarkable procedure.

“I have been carrying the injury for five years, but I’m now feeling better after the surgery,” said the former center back who previously coached the disbanded Oserian Fastac, Sony Sugar, Tusker FC, KCB and Posta Rangers among others.

The 52-year-old tactician, who helped Tusker win the Kenyan Premier League title in 2021, guided Police to a ninth place finish last season, before he was forced to take leave to fix his spinal cord.

His assistant Musa Otieno has been taking charge of the team's pre-season preparations, but Omollo is expected to be in the dug out when the law enforces face Bandari at Nyayo National Stadium in their opening fixture on September 11.

Ruai Family Hospital Healthcare has previously treated other former internationals including Mickey Weche and James Nandwa, who were released in June after undergoing surgeries.

Kenya Police FC will fly out to Rwanda for their final training camp ahead of the September 10th kick-off.