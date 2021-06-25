'Little owl' Verratti gives new impetus to high-flying Italy

Italy.

Italy's players celebrate their win in their Uefa Euro 2020 Group A match against Wales at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on June 20, 2021.


Photo credit: Ryan Pierse | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Next up for Italy is a last-16 game against Austria in Wembley on Saturday.
  • It was a free-kick from Verratti, known as the 'Little owl', that set up Matteo Pessina for the only goal against Wales.
  • Italy have won all four of their previous meetings against Austria at major tournaments.

Milan, Italy

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.