Bale and Wales against the tide in Denmark clash at Euro 2020

Gareth Bale

Wales' defender Joe Rodon (left) and Wales' forward Gareth Bale take part a training session at the Acqua Acetosa sporting centre in Rome on June 24, 2021, during the Uefa Euro 2020. 

Photo credit: Tiziana Fabi | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Danes managed to qualify for the knockout phase in second place in their group despite the enormous emotional impact of Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest during their opening game against Finland in Copenhagen.
  • After the trauma of seeing their star player require CPR on the pitch, Kasper Hjulmand's team lost 1-0 to their Nordic neighbours and then went down 2-1 to Belgium, but a thrilling 4-1 win over Russia was enough for them to advance.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.