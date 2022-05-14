Impressive Vihiga Queens secure fourth league title

Vihiga Queens guaranteed themselves their fourth Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League after thumping Zetech Sparks 3-1 at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County on Saturday.

Kayole Starlets revived their chances of avoiding relegation after edging out 10-woman Bunyore Ladies 1-0 at Stima Club in Nairobi.

Vihiga’s victory against Zetech gave them an unassailable lead against their closest competitors.

The Boniface Nyamunyamu-coached side now lead second placed Ulinzi Starlets by 16 points. They have garnered 50 points from 18 matches.

Ulinzi Starlets will be away to Trans Nzoia Falcons on Sunday at Kitale ASK Showground.

Topister Situma bagged a brace for Vihiga Queens in the 24th and 38th minutes with evergreen Janet Bundi giving out assists in both occasions. Forward Immaculate Wangila added the third for the hosts in the 82nd minute.

Situma is now the league’s top scorer with 13 goals, closely followed by Fasila Adhiambo of Kangemi Ladies who has netted 11 times.

Impressive Vihiga Queens are unbeaten having drawn twice this season, a barren tie against Gaspo Women and a 1-1 deadlock against Ulinzi Starlets, all in the first leg.

Vihiga Queens were champions in the 2016/17, 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons but were dethroned by Thika Queens in the 2020/21 season. The league was cancelled in the 2019/20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.