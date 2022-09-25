FIVB World Championships Notebook - Day 10

Football is the most popular sport in the Netherlands

Total football originated from the Netherlands and it’s easy to see why. This is a football-mad country with football pitches strewn all over.

The popularity of the game has been greatly fueled by it being an outdoor sport, thus is more easily accessible as compared to indoor sports.

The top most successful club is Ajax based in Amsterdam while PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord also command a huge following.

It’s a tradition for the Dutch to share snacks after a night out

It is a tradition for the Dutch to have a snack that is kebab or burgers etc after a night out partying.

The kebab could be made from meat or vegetables but it is almost compulsory that people eat together before parting ways.

Fast food joints make a killing from Thursday to Saturday, which are the days that people often go out.

The busiest hours for them is between 2am and 6am when people start heading home after enjoying themselves.

18 years old the legal age for children to get IDs and move out of home

The legal age here is 18, that is when children are allowed to move out, acquire IDs and considered adults generally.

Due to the high cost of living, some stay with their parent up to around age 21 as they look for good jobs.

However, from the age of 15, kids are allowed to work and earn some income. Most of them take up jobs as supermarket attendants and other jobs that don’t require a huge skill set.