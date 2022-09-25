Belgium Tigers bite Malkia Strikers
What you need to know:
- Herbots Britt led Belgium with 16 points (14 kills, 1 block, 1 ace), while Kenya's top scorer was Sharon Chepchumba with 13 points, all from attack.
In Arnhem, Netherlands
Belgium's Yellow Tigers' Sunday beat Malkia Strikers in straight sets (25-15, 25-14, 25-11) in their second Pool 'A' FIVB World Championships match at Geldredome Arena in Arnhem, Netherlands.
The loss means Kenya remains without a win in this competition ahead of their crucial match against bitter rivals Cameroon on Tuesday.
