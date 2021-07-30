Cruising Warholm, Fraser-Pryce kick off fan-less Olympic athletics

Shelly-Anne Fraser-Pryce

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce competes in the women's 100m heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021.


Photo credit: Javier Soriano | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Unrelenting high-tempo music, a tinny public address tannoy, strumming cicadas and the odd cry of encouragement from a small group of coaches combined with screamed commentary from excitable Japanese pundits at an otherwise empty Olympic Stadium.
  • There was not much else audible given there were no spectators at the 68,000-capacity venue because of Covid-19 restrictions in the Japanese capital.

Tokyo, Japan

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.