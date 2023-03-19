Ruaraka ‘A’ stun Sir Ali ‘A’ to set NPCA Knockout final against Swamibapa

T-20 Champions Swamibapa Sports Club A will be out to win another title after being awarded a walkover in the semifinals of the ongoing Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) Super Division 50-Overs Knockouts on Sunday.

Swamis’ opponents Nairobi Gymkhana did not honour their semifinal fixture at Nairobi Jaffery’s on Sunday.

In a written notice to the NPCA Secretary Narendra Patel, Nairobi Gymkhana’s secretary Kalpesh Solanki cited the dissolution of their A and B teams as the reason for their no-show.

This means Swamibapa will now face Ruaraka Sports Club A in the final of the NPCA Super Division 50-Overs Knockout final on March 26.

Elsewhere, the Ruaraka SC side became the dark horses for the 2023 NPCA Knockout title with the tournament’s biggest upset so far.

The surprise package in the Super Division semis baffled Sir Ali Muslim Club (SAMC A) batting order before handing them a 5-wicket defeat.

Sir Ali won the toss and elected to bat first but were all bowled out for a paltry 62 runs in 17.4 overs.

Like in the T-20 Championship, Sir Ali's title aspirations went up in smoke at the semifinal stage.

Chasing the slim target, the Thika Road warriors were home and dry with 68 for 5 in 12.2 overs, thanks to Sachin Gill’s splendid show which saw him chalk up 5 for 31 in his 9 overs spell.

Ruaraka’s stop-order batter Chandresh Hirani hit a cool 47 off 26 balls before being caught out by Indian pro Kashish Panseja.

Panseja was Sir Ali’s top scorer albeit a paltry 24 off 43 balls. The Sir Ali pro was bowled out by Ruaraka’s All-rounder Pushkar Sharma who also chalked up 4 for 15 in his spell of 6 overs, to put a stranglehold on the Sir Ali batting line-up.

Meanwhile, semifinal pairings for Division One were also decided during the weekend. In the Division One semis, Swamibapa B will play Stray Lions B while Kongonis B will face SCLPS B.

NPCA 50-Overs Knockout results

NPCA Super Division Knockout semis

Ruaraka A 68/5 (12.2 ov)-Sir Ali A 62/10 (17.4 ov)-Ruaraka A won by 5 wickets

Swamibapa vs Nairobi Gymkhana. Swamibapa walk-over against Nairobi Gymkhana- no show.

NPCA Division 1 Knockout-Quarters

Ngara SC A 128/10 (36.5 ov)-Kongonis A 129/3 (21.4 ov) - Kongonis A won by 7 wickets

Wolves Cricket Club A 114/10 (32.3 ov)-Stray Lions Cricket Club B 115/3 (11.0 ov)-Stray Lions B won by 7 wickets

NPCA Division 2 Knockout- quarters

Meru CC 158/10 (35.2 ov)-Wolves Cricket Club B 91/10 (24.4 ov)-Meru CC won by 67 runs

Swamibapa Development 84/6 (20.1 ov)-Stray Leopards Cricket Club C 83/10 (35.1 ov)- Swamibapa Development won by 4 wickets

SCLPS C 121/3 (16.2 ov) Stray Cheetah Cricket Club 118/10 (18.5 ov)-SCLPS C won by 7 wickets

Stray Leopards Cricket Club B 90/10 (18.1 ov) -Mario tours Nakuru A 124/4 (20.0 ov)-Mario tours Nakuru A won by 34 runs