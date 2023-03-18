Swamis meet Gymkhana as Sir Ali face Ruaraka in 50-Overs knockout semis

The Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50-Overs Knockout Championship enters the semifinal stage tomorrow.

The super-division matches to be played from 9am will see Ruaraka A face Sir Ali Muslim Club A as Nairobi Gymkhana engage Swamibapa A side at Nairobi Jafferys.

Swamibapa will be relying on skipper Rushab Patel, Emmanuel Bundi and Nehemiah Odhiambo in their title chase.

Swamibapa, who beat Sikh Union A, to lift the NPCA T20 League title, will be seeking to extend their good run on Sunday.

Swamis’ skipper Rushab Patel said: “Our focus is how we are going to approach the game and lift the knockout trophy.”

But Swamis should be wary of Gymkhana’s star batsmen Kavi Dosaja and Harshvardhan Patel.

Sir Ali and Ruaraka match is expected to be a thriller if Sir Ali’s 216-run victory in last weekend’s quarterfinal against Sikh Union is anything to go by.

The Park Road side has grown from strength to strength and are threatening to win the NPCA Knock-Out Trophy.

Sir Ali Muslim Club’s all-rounder Kashish Panseja. Photo credit: Pool

They have a balanced side, both in the batting and bowling departments. The coming of Irfan Karim behind the stumps is a bonus to the team.

Sir Ali could spoil the party for Swamibapa. However, they have to first deal with the Ruaraka run machine team of Sachin Gill and Pushkar Sharma before facing Swamis.

Captain Gurdeep Singh and Indian pros Kashish Panseja and Kulpreet Pannu will be the main men in Sir Ali’s outfit.

Panseja exhibited superb displays in the NPCA quarterfinal knockouts, having hit a century in the match against the Simbas last weekend.

In Division One, Swamibapa B have a bye to the semis scheduled for March 26 following the withdrawal of Kanbis B. But in the three matches of this weekend’s Division One quarters, Wolves A have a date with Stray Lions B at the Peponi School grounds, while Ngara Sports Club A will face Kongonis A in another quarterfinal match at Nairobi Club.

Nairobi Gymkhana B. will play hosts Cutchi Leva (SCLPS B) in another Division One quarter-final match.

Division Two also has several matches lined up for the weekend. Meru CC will take on Wolves B while Swamibapa Development will square it out with Stray Leopards C.

SUPER DIVISION SEMI-FINAL

Ruaraka A vs Sir Ali Muslim Club A (at Sir Ali)