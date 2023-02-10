Obuya Academy ‘A’ eye Ruaraka, Stray Lions scalps as Kanbis face Swami’s

On form Kanbis Sports Club A will play one match in the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) T20 League.

Kanbis have a bye on Saturday but will meet Swamibapa A at the Jamhuri High School grounds on Sunday.

Kanbis have won five out of five matches but their captain Dhiren Gondaria is calling on his team not to relax.

“We have had a great season of the T20 League. We have won five out of five matches, but we don’t want to relax. I think Swamibapa are experienced from openers to the middle order. I think it is a game that fans in Nairobi want to watch,” Dhiren said.

Elsewhere, Obuya Academy A will be looking to register double wins this weekend. They will play against Ruaraka A and Stray Lions A on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

In another super league match, the battle for a top-four finish is heating up. Buoyed by their victory over Ruaraka A last week, third-placed Swamibapa will be hoping to consolidate their position with another victory over Sikh Union A at Nairobi Jaffrey’s.

Swamibapa’s top order led by their captain Rushab Patel has finally started to get their act together supported by Alex Obanda and Dhwanil Patel.

Sikh Union will be hoping for the captain Sukhdeep Singh to get back in form and lead from the front.

The Obuya outfit has the express desire to build up from their 8-wickets victory over SCLPS (Cutchi Leva) last Sunday. The team posted mixed results last weekend also losing by 43 runs to Sir Ali Muslim Club A.





Kenya’s renowned right-handed batsman and leg spin bowler Collins Obuya was the stand-out player last weekend for Obuya Academy A team after he smacked a cool 83 before he was caught out by Abdul Rehman. Last Saturday, Collins (not out) racked up 80 runs despite their loss to Sir Ali.

Steve Omwogo, Brian Asirigwa and Steve Biko are also expected to star for Obuya Academy alongside Collins.

Asked about their two weekend fixtures against Stray Lions and Ruaraka, Collins Obuya commented: “Both teams (Ruaraka, Stray Lions) are competitive but missing professionals, as that will make them weak. If we apply our basics which are taking catches, taking partnerships and bowling well, we will surely beat them. We will concentrate more on doing the basics right by taking chances, performing in batting by having two partnerships of 50 runs and having a good bowling lineup.”

Meanwhile, Sir Ali will play SCLPS A at their Sir Ali Muslim Club backyard on Saturday from 2:30 pm. On Sunday at 2:00 pm, Sir Ali A will host Nairobi Gymkhana.

Like Kanbis, Sir Ali have so far registered five out of five wins and will peg their hopes on their skipper Gurdeep Singh “Sunny”, Hamza Amir, Irfan Karim and Kashish Panseja among others.

Gymkhana, on the other hand, are expected to field the likes of Babariya Tirth, Pramod Shetty, skipper Harshvardhan Patel, Joseph Onyango, Dominic Wesonga, Lucas Oluoch,

Stian Smith, Martin Okoth Ndandason, and Aarnav Purav Patel in their batting order.

In the lower tier fixtures, ladies will also be on the crease against boys in Division 2. On Saturday at 2:30 pm the CK Duchesses -Ladies will face Stray Leopards C at Lenana in a Group C match.

On Sunday at 2:00 pm, SCLPS C will take on CK Amazon -Ladies in a Group B fixture at Cutchi Leva grounds in Nairobi West whilst CK Duchesses -Ladies play their second match of the weekend against Annadil Jamaly at Saifee in Group C.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

SATURDAY

SUPER DIVISION

2:30pm: Ruaraka A vs Obuya Academy A (Ruaraka)

2:30pm: Swamibapa A vs Sikh Union A (Jaffrey’s)

2:30pm: Nairobi Gymkhana A vs Stray Lions (Nairobi Gymkhana)

2:30pm: SCLPS A vs Sir Ali A (Sir Ali)

Kanbis A -BYE

DIVISION 1

2:30pm: Kanbis B vs Wolves A (Eastleigh)

2:30pm: Ruaraka B vs Sikh Union B (Sikh Union)

2:30pm: Swamibapa B vs Nairobi Gymkhana B (Jamhuri)

2:30pm: Stray Lions B vs Stray Leopard A (Peponi)

SUPER LEAGUE LEADERBOARD.

1. Kanbis A – 20 points

2. Sir Ali A – 20 Points

3. Swamibapa A – 12 Points

4. Sikh Union A – 12 Points

5. Ruaraka A – 4 Points

6. Obuya Academy A – 4 Points

7. Stray Lions A – 0 Points

8. SCLPS A – 0 Points

9. Nairobi Gymkhana A – 0 Points