Sir Ali, Kanbis shine as Stray Lions ponder future

Sir Ali Muslim Club A and Kanbis A will be leaving nothing to chance after a flawless week 3 of the Nairobi Provincial Cricket League (NPCA) T20 League.

Both teams extended their unbeaten runs to five matches, winning two of their fixtures last weekend.

On Saturday, Sir Ali A beat Obuya Academy by 43 runs. Sir Ali A won the toss and elected to bat first; setting a target of 187 runs for 6 in their allotted 20.0 overs. Obuya Academy A could only manage 144 runs for 7 in the second innings.

Sir Ali’s skipper Gurdeep Singh hit a 69 before being run out by Collins Obuya, while their Indian professional player Kashish Panseja knocked 42.

On Saturday, Kanbis A defeated SCLPS A (Cutchi Leva) by 8 wickets.

At Lenana School, Wolves Cricket Club B also lost by 8 wickets to Kanbis Development.

Kanbis A skipper Dhiren Gondaria said: “We have won 5 out of 5 but we don’t want to relax and think that enough is enough. We’ll go hard with the remaining games. For now, I am happy with the form our bowlers and batters have displayed and the fact that guys are working hard to get better game by game.”

But prodded to predict the outcome of their match against Sir Ali, Gondaria added: “I don’t want to underestimate any teams, we have 3 more games and we expect good cricket there. Sir Ali is a formidable side at the present; hopefully, we have good games ahead and guys are eagerly waiting for that game.”

Stray Lions A and B sides posted mixed results at the weekend. Their A team lost by 5 wickets to Kanbis A on Sunday while Stray Lions B beat the Swamibapa B by 12 runs on Saturday.

Stray Lions Chairman Thota Sreenivas admitted they are not at their best form.

“Currently, we don’t have any professionals. But we are building up a formidable team for the next 50 overs League. I believe that we shall get a good side with very young players going forward."

In the other super league match, Swamibapa A defeated Ruaraka A by 15 runs in an entertaining match at Nairobi Jaffrey’s on Sunday.

Swamibapa A won the toss and elected to bat first. Their captain Rushab Patel put on an opening partnership of 106. Rushab Patel scored a fine 67 backed up by his fellow opening partner Alex Obanda scoring a fine 52.

Dhwanil Patel finished off the innings with a brilliant unbeaten 46 to take Swamibapa A to a competitive total of 193/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Ruaraka kept losing wickets but brilliant innings by Sachin Gill who scored 94 off only 44 deliveries with 8 sixes in his innings almost pulled off a memorable victory.

Yash Bhatt was the standout bowler for Swamibapa with a five-wicket haul.

In Division 2, Stray Cheetah Cricket Club (215/4 -20.0 overs) beat CK Amazon- Ladies (112/7 - 20.0 overs) by 103 runs.

WEEKEND RESULTS

Sikh Union A 104/10 (19.5 overs)- Sir Ali A 106/2 (13.2 overs)- Sir Ali Muslim Club, Sir Ali A won by 8 wickets

Stray Lions B 157/7 (20.0 overs)-Swamibapa B 145/5 (20.0 overs)-Stray Lions B - Won by

12 runs

•Stray Lions A 151/9 (20.0 overs)- Kanbis A 154/5 (18.0 overs) Kanbis A WON by 5 wickets

•Nairobi Gymkhana A 131/8 (20.0 overs)- Sikh Union A 132/4 (18.0 overs) - Sikh Union A won by 6 wickets

•Sir Ali A 187/6 (20.0 overs) - Obuya Academy A 144/7 (20.0 overs) Sir Ali A won by 43 runs

Swamibapa A 193/5 (20.0 overs) – Ruaraka A 178/8 (20.0 overs) Swamibapa A won by 15 runs

•SCLPS A 157/6 (20.0 overs)- Kanbis A 159/2 (15.3 overs) Kanbis A won by 8 wickets

•Nairobi Gymkhana B 124/8 (20.0 overs)- Ngara SC A 123/9 (20.0 overs) Nairobi

Gymkhana B won by 1 run

•Ruaraka B 155/4 (20.0 overs) - SCLPS B 103/10 (19.4 overs) Ruaraka B won by 52 runs

•Kongonis B 172/1 (20.0 overs)- Stray Cheetah CC 178/3 (15.5 overs) Stray Cheetah CC

won by 7 wickets

•Stray Lions B 157/7 (20.0 over) - Swamibapa B 145/5 (20.0 overs)- Stray Lions B won by 12 runs

•GI Unicorns A 129/10 (20.0 overs) - Wolves CC A 130/6 (19.4 overs) -Wolves CC A won by 4 wickets

•Sikh Union B 72/10 (19.0 overs)- Kongonis A 73/1 (7.1 overs) -Kongonis A won by 9 wickets

•Wolves CC B 95/10 (18.4 overs)- Kanbis Development 96/2 (10.1 overs) Kanbis

Development - Won by 8 wickets

•Kongonis B 109/9 (20.0 overs)- Nairobi Jeffery Sports Club 111/2 (13.1 overs) -Nairobi Jeffery Sports Club won by 8 wickets

•Ruaraka B 178/3 (20.0 overs) - Swamibapa B 123/10 (19.2 overs)- Ruaraka B won by 55 runs