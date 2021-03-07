Kohli sets sights on 'one big game' to win World Test Championship

India's captain Virat Kohli carries the trophy after winning the test series against England at the end of their fourth Test cmatch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on March 6, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sajjad Hussain | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that for players like himself and fast bowler Ishant Sharma, who mostly feature in Tests, the final is "like literally the World Cup".
  • The International Cricket Council had initially announced that the final will be played at Lord's in June.
  • But the Times of India, citing ICC sources, reported Saturday that the clash scheduled from June 18 could be moved to a different venue.

Ahmedabad, India 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.