Excitement as Kenya T20 Premier League launched

The rebuilding of cricket in Kenya is set to go a notch higher with the introduction of the Kenya Twenty20 Premier League (KPL) in February next year.

Cricket Kenya (CK) Sunday announced that it had struck a deal with Absolute Sports Agency Private Limited (ASAPL) of India to hold the tournament for the next five years at Nairobi Gymkhana Club.

The first edition of the KPL is expected to kick-off on February 6.

Related Nairobi hosts inaugural Swaminarayan tournament Cricket

It will comprise six franchise teams with foreign players also taking part.

The tournament will be held in a round robin format, with the top four teams progressing to the semi-finals, with the winners to the final.

In total, 33 matches will be played and televised live.

“We wish to thank ASAPL for taking the bold step to work with CK at a time when many other like minded institutions have grown cold feet,” said CK chairman Manoj Patel.

“Kenya has immense talent that can be stirred to rise again. I solemnly swear that my board is up and willing to set the ball rolling for the improvement of the game.”

Manoj made the remarks at a joint press conference with ASAPL chairman Dr Jagroop Singh Gill at Nairobi Gymkhana Club.

The former Kenya international said a majority of the players who will turn out for teams in the KPL will be those playing locally and assured that the tournament will be a success.

“We spoke to them (ASAPL) and agreed that we need to start and end. No matter which problem will arise, I assure you that the tournament will be played to its end,” said the Mombasa-based businessman.

Dr Singh said they are happy to partner with CK in providing a platform for players to showcase their talents to the world.

“In conjunction with Cricket Kenya, we are laying a platform for the players to rise to the stage of showcasing their talents and potential to the world,” he said.

The sponsorship amount was not revealed with Dr Singh saying more details will be made public in due course.

But Manoj announced that the winner will pocket Sh1 million, with runners up and outstanding players also being rewarded.

Meanwhile, Mhadev Strikers defeated Hari OM Titans by three wickets in the opening match of the inaugural Swaminarayan Pro20 tournament held Saturday night at Shree Cutchi Leva Samaj grounds in Nairobi.

Titans won the toss and elected to bat, setting a target of 177 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs of their innings.

Strikers carried the day with 181 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 19.3 overs of their innings.

Six teams are featuring in the tournament that seeks to raise funds to cater for the surgeries of at least 200 needy patients in Nairobi.