Nairobi hosts inaugural Swaminarayan tournament

Former Test players will be on parade as the inaugural Swaminarayan Pro20 cricket tournament bowls off Saturday night at the Shree Cutchi Leva Samaj ground in Nairobi.

The twenty20 tournament will run until November 12.

It will be the first time Kenya is hosting a franchise competition since 2013 when the East Africa Premier League, that included teams from Uganda and international players from Pakistan, was held here.

Proceeds from the night matches will go towards catering for surgeries for at least 200 needy patients in Nairobi.

The stars, who include six from the Indian domestic championship (Ranji Trophy) have been grouped into six teams.

These are Mahadev Strikers, Mafuko Mavericks, Mombasa Cement Giants, Hari OM Titans, Play Master Warriors and Purple Dot Ndovus.

The teams are sponsored by various companies and are all captained by Kenyan players.

Saturday night’s opening fixture will see Hari OM Titans face-off with Mahadev Strikers.

The six former Test Players who have been drafted into the teams are Dwayne Smith (West Indies), Owais Shah (England), Kevin O’brien (Ireland), Richard Levi (South Africa), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka) and Elton Chigumbura (Zimbabwe).

Harim OM Titans will face Mhadev Strikers in the opening match of the tournament from 7pm tonight. The tournament will be held in a round robin format with only one match happening every night.

“I am delighted to have been tasked to lead a team in this event. Just like any other player that will be involved in this tournament, I am looking forward to a good and entertaining event,” said Mahadev Strikers skipper Rakep Patel.

“As someone who has played to the top level and has seen the standard of the game in the country dwindling, I am confident this event is a big step in getting things back on track.”

Mombasa Cement Giant’s Mandela on his part said: “Our team’s objectives at the tournament are mainly to apply ourselves and go through our processes thoroughly while taking each game as it comes. We want to play a brand of cricket that will entertain the spectators, which is playing with freedom and being brave. All the other fine aspects in each department sort of take care of themselves.”

Nairobi Provincial Cricket association chairman Kanti Rabadia said the tournament will go a long way in exposing local players.

“This tournament has come at a good time. We expect our players to get exposure, and hope that it will open up more doors in making our cricket become popular as before,” said Rabadia.