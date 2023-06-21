Cricket: Uganda pip Kenya to lift Continent Cup

Uganda were Wednesday crowned champions of the inaugural Continent Cup Twenty20 International (T20) Africa competition.

The Cricket Cranes defeated hosts Kenya by one run in a tough final of the four-nation tournament held at Nairobi Gymkhana. The visitors, who elected to bat first after winning the toss, had set a target of 125 runs all-out in 20 overs of their innings.

Kenya failed to claim the bragging rights over their arch-rivals after hitting 124 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs of their innings.

Looking to cause early trouble for Uganda, who went into the much-awaited clash as favourites, Kenya settled on experienced all-rounder Shem Ngoche to get them off in bowling.

Ngoche, 34, has been impressive for the hosts in the tournament that started on June 9, picking up a massive 16 wickets at the competition’s group stage where the teams faced off three times.

The decision to have Ngoche bowl first paid off immediately as Cricket Cranes’ opening batsman Simon Ssesazi was caught by skipper Rakep Patel off the fourth delivery by the Stray Lions Cricket Club man.

The Cricket Cranes’ disastrous start continued as they lost three more wickets in quick succession inside the first four overs. Uganda’s batsman Kenneth Waiswa was dismissed in the 2.1 overs with just one run to his name off four balls after he was caught and bowled-out by Vraj Patel.

Vraj Patel has also been outstanding for coach David Obuya’s side, picking up 16 wickets in the group stage matches.

Less than half an over later, Uganda’s third wicket fell after Riazat Ali Shah was bowled-out by Vraj Patel with no run to his name from the four balls that he faced.

There was no reprieve for the visitors as opening batsman Collins Obuya was caught by Sachin Bhudia from Gerard Mwendwa’s delivery in 3.2 overs. He delivered just three runs from seven balls.

It was fifth batsman Dinesh Nakrani, who steadied Uganda’s ship. He delivered 42 runs from 31 balls including five sixes before being dismissed in the 16.5 overs when he was caught by Sukhdeep Sigh off Mwendwa’s bowling. Nakrani was crowned the man-of-the-match for that impressive performance.

Skipper Brian Masaba, Cyrus Kakuru and Pascal Murungi are the only other Ugandan batsmen who delivered a double digit score at 16,17 and 31 runs respectively.

Kenya too did not start their innings perfectly as opening batsman Rushab Patel was dismissed for a duck after being caught and bowled out by Ali Shah.

That early dismissal of Rushab Patel caused panic among the hosts supporters, who had scented a win following the achievable target set by Uganda.

Veteran Obuya was again impressive for the hosts with the bat, top-scoring with 44 runs from 51 balls including two fours. Alex Obanda, Nelson Odhiambo and Rakep Patel delivered 21,17, and 22 runs respectively.

Uganda’s captain Brian Masaba said they had to dig deep for victory.

“Having only six runs on the board for four wickets was tough. It took a lot of character from the boys to bounce back and eventually win the game,” said Masaba.

“We were surprised by the wicket because it was much slower than we thought it would be. It looked good to bat on but the conditions were a bit tough, so we got into trouble early.”

Kenya’s captain Rakep Patel said poor batting cost them victory.