Cricket: Kenya, Uganda battle in Continent Cup final

An enthralling contest is Wednesday expected at the Nairobi Gymkhana when arch-rivals Kenya and Uganda clash in the final of the inaugural Continent Cup Twenty20 International (T20I) Africa competition from 2pm.

Uganda are favourites heading into the encounter having won eight of their nine matches of the competition, including two against Kenya. The hosts won in six matches, including one against Uganda.

Botswana and Rwanda are the other teams that took part in the competition that started on June 9.

Looking to claim the bragging rights over the Cricket Cranes, Kenya will again put their hopes on veteran batsman Collins Obuya who has impressed in the tourney.

Skipper Rakep Patel, Vraj Patel, Shem Ngoche and Lucas Oluoch will also be expected to be on top of their games if Kenya are to exact revenge on their neighbours.

With 96 runs from 60 balls to his name, Obuya, 41, was crowned the man-of-the-match on June 10 when Kenya crashed Uganda by 88 runs. A day earlier in the opening match of the competition, Obuya inspired Kenya to a three-wicket win over Rwanda with a score of 36 runs from 27 balls that he faced.

He delivered 38 runs from 27 balls on June 13 when Uganda floored Kenya by 47 runs in their second meeting. And in Kenya’s six-wicket win over Botswana last Monday, the former Kenya captain again scooped the man-of-the-match gong after slamming 45 runs off 21 balls.

Admitting that they cannot underrate Kenya owing to the rich talent and experience, Uganda’s captain Brian Masaba said they intend to play the final with high intensity which worked during their win on June 13.

“We want to come out there and bat with intensity and I think as a bowling unit we are doing very well. If we stick to our plan, I’m sure we will win the match,” said Masaba.

Vraj Patel, Shem Ngoche and Lucas Oluoch have been tormenting the opponents' batsmen. Both Vraj Patel and Ngoche have 16 wickets each to their name, while Oluoch has picked eight wickets.

Kenya’s all-rounder Nelson Odhiambo said since the pitch has been overused and thus difficult to score many runs on, they must avoid losing all their top four batsmen to secure victory.

“In the final I can guarantee you that it will be a different result. I believe it is not going to be a high scoring pitch, so one of the top four has to stay on the pitch for us to get maximum runs,” he said.

Henry Ssenyondo, Alpesh Ramjani, Bilal Hassan, Riazat Ali Shah and Simon Ssesazi are some of the players to watch out for in the Ugandan squad.