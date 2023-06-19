Cricket: Seasoned Obuya inspires Kenya past Bostwana

Veteran cricketer Collins Obuya Monday bagged his second man-of-the-match gong in the inaugural Continent Cup Twenty20 International (T20I) Africa competition at Nairobi Gymkhana as the hosts defeated Botswana by six wickets.

The 41-year-old opening batsman delivered 45 runs in 21 balls with seven fours and two sixes. The former Kenya captain scooped his first man-of-the-match award on June 10 when Kenya thrashed Uganda by 88 runs.

He scored an impressive 96 runs in 60 balls including eight fours and six sixes. Monday’s encounter was the third and last meeting between Kenya and Botswana in the competition that ends on Wednesday with the final between the hosts and Uganda.

Botswana headed into the match looking to upset Kenya for the second time after beating them by 30 runs last Thursday.

The hosts went into the match on the back of their five-wicket loss to Uganda on Sunday. Kenya defeated Botswana by eight wickets in their first meeting in the competition on June 11.

The Southern Africa nation won the toss and elected to bat first, hitting 131 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs of their innings.

Kenya ensured they bounced back to winning ways with a score of 133 runs for the loss of four wickets in 17.3 overs of their innings.

Obuya and Rushab Patel gave Kenya a strong start with the latter delivering 33 runs from 39 balls including a four.

Botswana’s captain Karabo Motlhanka took the most wickets in the match at three in four overs where he conceded 24 runs.

His victims included Sukhdeep Singh, Nelson Odhiambo and Sachin Bhudia. Obuya was caught by Boemo Kgosiemang off Dhruvkumar Maisuria bowling in the fourth over.

Opening batsman Vinno Balakrishnan again starred for Botswana with a top score of 47 runs from 42 deliveries including six fours and a six.

With 55 runs from 38 balls including five fours and two sixes to his name, he was crowned the man-of-the-match when Botswana beat Kenya last Thursday.

Opening batsman Ameer Saiyed also impressed for Botswana with 44 runs from 42 balls including four fours.

Tournament’s favourites Uganda thrashed Rwanda by 94 runs in the other match held at the same venue in the afternoon.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bat first, setting a target of 153 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs of their innings.

In reply, Rwanda posted just 59 runs all-out in 15.4 overs of their innings. Ugandan Henry Ssenyondo was crowned the man-of-the-match after he took four wickets in 3.4 overs where he conceded nine runs.

After nine matches, Uganda top the standings with 16 points, four above Kenya who have played the same number of matches.