Cricket: Kenya book Uganda in final of African tourney

Kenya and Uganda Saturday won their respective matches to secure their places in the final of inaugural Continent Cup Twenty20 International (T20I) Africa competition set for Wednesday at Nairobi Gymkhana.

With teams still remaining with two matches each before the final takes place, Uganda top the standings with 12 points, two above Kenya.

Even if third-placed Botswana and Rwanda, who are ranked last, win their remaining matches, they cannot leapfrog Uganda and Kenya on the log.

Botswana have four points, two above Rwanda. Only the top two teams at the end of the third round matches meet in the final.

The tournament’s favourites Uganda sealed their place in the final with a seven-wicket win over Botswana on Saturday, the same scoreline Kenya registered over Rwanda later at the same venue.

It was an easy win for Uganda since Botswana set a low target of 64 runs all-out in 20 overs of their innings.

The Southern Africa nation, which is coached by former Kenya international Joseph Angara won the toss and elected to bat first.

Uganda needed only seven overs in their innings to seal their sixth win of the tournament, with a score of 65 runs for the loss of three wickets.

Uganda’s Henry Ssenyondo was crowned the man-of-the-match after he took four wickets in four overs, where he claimed a maiden over and conceded four runs. Heading into the match, Uganda had trounced Botswana in both the first and second round of the tournament by three wickets on June 9 and 64 runs last Wednesday.

Uganda have until now lost just one match in the tournament - an 88-run drubbing by Kenya on June 10. The two teams will renew rivalry on Sunday from 1:30pm, with Kenya seeking to avenge their 47-run loss in their round two meeting last Wednesday.

Against the hosts on Saturday, Rwanda, who won the toss for the third time and elected to bat first, set a low target of 99 runs all-out in 20 overs of their innings. Kenya won the match by slamming 100 runs for the loss of three wickets in 17.2 overs of their innings in reply.

It was the third time Rwanda lost to Kenya in the tournament after falling by three wickets and seven wickets in the first and second round matches respectively.

With three wickets to his name from four overs where he conceded 18 runs, Kenya’s assistant captain Lucas Oluoch was named the man-of-the-match.

Vraj Patel also impressed for the hosts with three wickets in four overs where he conceded 19 runs. Rwanda’s opening batsman Didier Ndikubwimana was the match’s top scorer with 41 runs from 43 balls with two fours and one six.

Rwanda’s captain Clinton Rubagumya said they are not disappointed for being out of the title race since their aim was to use the tournament to prepare for the 2024 International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup Africa qualifiers in Namibia later this year.

“We have realised that we need to work on our batting and that is something that we are grateful for. We need to improve in our attack, in the power play and rotating in the middle overs and taking the wickets at the back end. Otherwise we are at par with these teams,” said Rubagumya.

Kenya’s captain Rakep Patel was elated by his side’s performance.

“It is always a masterclass if you get a team all-out in under 100 runs. The bowlers bowled really well and that is what we want going forward. The score will keep on getting lower because the pitch has been played on," said Patel

Sunday fixture

Rwanda v Botswana 9:30am