Cricket: Botswana stun Kenya to claim historic win

Botswana Thursday beat Kenya by 30 runs in the ongoing inaugural Continent Cup Twenty20 International (T20I) Africa competition at Nairobi Gymkhana.

It was Kenya’s second loss in the four-nation tournament that will end on June 21.

For the Southern Africa nation, which is coached by former Kenya international Joseph Angara, it was their first win over the East Africans in several years.

Since July 2015 when Angara started coaching Botswana, the Southern Africa nation has never defeated Kenya.

In the match, Botswana won the toss and elected to bat first.

They set a target of 145 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs of their innings.

Kenya failed to successfully chase the target, posting 115 runs all-out in 20 overs of their innings.

Opener Vinoo Balakrishnan led the visitors in upsetting the hosts with 55 runs from 38 balls with five fours and two sixes. He was named man-of -the-match.

Kenya’s batsmen were poor, with only skipper Rakep Patel impressing with 41 runs from 26 balls including four fours and two sixes.

“This is a very big day for me, my team and Botswana as a country because we have beaten Kenya. Today, the boys believed in themselves and held on until the end,” said an elated Angara.

In their only other win of the competition, Botswana beat Rwanda by 33 runs last Saturday. Kenya lost by 47 runs to Uganda last Tuesday.

In the other match held on Thursday, Uganda beat Rwanda by seven wickets.

After six matches, Uganda top the standings with 10 points, two above Kenya, who have played the same number of matches.

Botswana are third with four points while Rwanda are bottom with two points. The tournament takes a one day break before resuming on Saturday.