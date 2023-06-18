Cricket: Uganda beat Kenya again in Continent Cup

Uganda Sunday showed that they mean business with a five-wicket win over their arch-rivals Kenya in their third meeting in the inaugural Continent Cup Twenty20 International (T20I) Africa at Nairobi Gymkhana.

Simon Ssesazi led Uganda in destroying the hosts in front of a handful of their supporters with a top score of 56 runs in 45 balls, including four fours and three sixes.

That impressive performance saw him clinch the man-of-the-match award. Kenya’s fourth batsman Nelson Odhiambo came close to bagging the man-of-the-match gong with 50 runs off 43 balls with three sixes.

“I have been struggling at the start of the tournament and getting back at this point really feels so nice. We are approaching the final and my country needs me to be on top of my game now,” Ssesazi, who slammed his 10th century in his cricket career, said.

“Kenya is a good side, you expect everything from them. They have good bowlers and a nice attack for the batsmen so it is a good experience playing against the big boys.”

Odhiambo was disappointed that they lost the match.

“It feels good but I am on the losing side so there is not so much joy. The pitch was a little bit difficult to bat on. In such a situation, it is always difficult for the next batsman so you just have to stick on the crease,” said Odhiambo.

Despite the loss, coach David Obuya said he was impressed with his side’s performance since unlike Uganda, they have not been very active.

He said they elected to bat first after winning the toss since it was a low scoring pitch. Kenya set a target of 117 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs of their innings. Uganda won with 120 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs of their innings.

With Kenya’s top order batting of Rushab Patel, Collins Obuya and Sukhdeep Sigh collapsing early, Odhiambo rose to the occasion for the hosts, but he was run out in the 18.6 over by Riazat Ali Shah.

Vraj Patel continued to impress for Kenya with two wickets in three overs where he conceded 21 runs. He now has 15 wickets to his name in the tournament.

In their first meeting in the tournament on June 10, Kenya defeated Uganda by 88 runs. Uganda avenged that loss with a 47-run win in their second meeting win on June 13.

After eight matches, Uganda tops the standings with 14 points, four above Kenya.

The two teams will meet in the final on Wednesday at the same venue. In the other match held Sunday, Rwanda defeated Botswana by seven wickets to leapfrog the Southern African nation into third with four points.

Botswana have the same number of points, but with an inferior run rate compared to the East African side.

Playing Monday

Botswana v Kenya 9:30am