Cricket: Obuya, Gymkhana in top of the table clash

An enthralling Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs League clash is expected on Sunday when leaders Obuya Cricket Academy A welcome Nairobi Gymkhana Club A at Lenana School.

Three other matches will be staged at different venues in the eighth round of the competition involving nine cricket clubs from Nairobi.

Obuya will be out to maintain their unbeaten run and increase their chances of clinching this year’s title. Obuya and Nairobi Gymkhana are joint top with 20 points but the former have a better run rate.

Obuya have played six matches - winning in four while the other two were abandoned due to unplayable wicket. On the other hand, Nairobi Gymkhana have triumphed in five matches and lost in two.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Obuya captain Collins Omondi said they are psyched up for the match thanks to their impressive run.

“The confidence is high because we have been playing well game after game. As long as we get our basics right, which is batting and bowling well and not giving away too many extras, we will win the match,” said Omondi who thus far has two centuries to his name.

He slammed 122 runs in their last weekend’s clash against Sir Ali Muslim Club A. Obuya won the match by 94 runs. Omondi bagged his first century this season on August 21 when Obuya visited Sikh Union Cricket Club A.

He registered 141 runs to guide the leaders to a 61 runs victory over Sikh Union.

In their two other victories, Obuya defeated Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj School (SCPLS) A by two wickets and defending champions Stray Lions Cricket Club A by 46 runs.

Having finished bottom last season, Omondi said Obuya’s target this year is to finish top three but they will be delighted if they clinch the title.

“We just want to try our best and finish among the best three teams. If it will be possible to win the title, definitely we will go for it,” said the all-rounder.

Nairobi Gymkhana’s player-cum-coach Lucas Oluoch said they will capitalise on their strong batting and bowling line ups for a win.

“Our team has the strongest batting lineup while our bowling is also good. Though before we have lost some matches to Obuya, we believe we are the better side,” said Oluoch, adding that they are eyeing the title.

Nairobi Gymkhana’s two losses were against Stray Lions and Sir Ali.

Against Sir Ali on July 17, Nairobi Gymkhana lost by 81 runs while Stray Lions thrashed them by nine wickets. They beat Sikh Union, Kanbis Sports Club A, Swamibapa Sports Club A and SCPLS by 183 runs, 18 runs, one wicket and two wickets respectively.

Fixtures (all matches at 9.30am)

Ruaraka A v Stray Lions A Ruaraka Sports Club

Sir Ali A v Kanbis A Sir Ali Muslim Club

Sikh Union A v SCPLS A Sikh Union Club