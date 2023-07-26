Cricket: Namibia dent Kenya's 2024 World Cup hopes

Kenya Wednesday suffered a major blow in their battle for a ticket to the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 Men’s World Cup after they lost by seven wickets to favourites Namibia in the Africa Division One Qualifiers in Dar-es-Salaam.

It was Kenya’s first defeat in the six-team competition, whose winner will take the sole ticket reserved for the continent at next year's World Cup in Sri Lanka.

It was an easy win for Namibia at the University of Dar-es-Salaam Cricket Playground as Kenya, who won the toss and elected to bat first, set a low target of 64 runs all-out in 30.4 overs of their innings.

Namibia triumphed with 67 runs for the loss of three wickets in 16.4 overs of their innings.

Opening batsman Darsh Pachani and Stian Smith are the only Kenyan players who delivered a double digit score at 14 runs and 21 runs respectively.

Morris Gerhardt was the chief tormentor of the Kenyan batsmen with three wickets in five overs, conceding 10 runs.

Alexander Busing-Volschenk top-scored for the South African side with 19 runs from 11 balls.

With the win, Namibia remain top in the log with five points. Uganda have also amassed five points, but have an inferior run rate compared to the leaders.

Uganda defeated Tanzania by three runs on Wednesday at Dar-es-Salaam Gymkhana Club Ground.

While Uganda are also unbeaten in the competition, Tanzania and Nigeria are winless. Kenya are third with three points, while Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Nigeria follow in that order with two, one and zero points respectively.

Thursday’s matches (all start at 9:30 am East African Time)

Tanzania v Nigeria (UDSM Cricket Playground)