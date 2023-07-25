Cricket: Kenya hit Sierra Leone in World Cup qualifiers

Kenya’s hopes of qualifying for the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 Men’s World Cup remained alive on Tuesday after they defeated Sierra Leone by four wickets in the Africa Division One Qualifiers.

Kenya’s middle order batsman Stian Smith was crowned Man-of-the-Match in the contest held Dar-es-Salaam Gymkhana Club Ground, Tanzania.

The Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club man starred with 37 runs in 71 balls, where he was not-out after coming in as the fourth batsman for coach Josphat Irungu’s side.

He spiced up his performance with two fours. Sierra Leone headed into the clash against Kenya, looking to make it to two wins in a row after they defeated Nigeria by nine wickets on Monday.

Sierra Leone won the toss and elected to bat first, setting a target of 139 runs all-out in 46.5 overs of their innings.

Kenya won the match with 141 runs for the loss of six wickets in 40.2 overs of their innings.

In the other match held on Tuesday at Dar-es-Salaam (UDSM) Cricket Playground, Uganda defeated Nigeria by 30 runs.

The winner of the Africa Division One Qualifiers will take the sole ticket reserved for the continent at the 2024 ICC Under-19 World Cup that will be held in Sri Lanka.

Having been forced to share points with hosts Tanzania on Sunday after their opening match of the competition was washed-out, Kenya were out to capitalise on the favourable weather conditions in Dar-es-Salaam on Tuesday.

A superb bowling by coach Irungu's charges left Sierra Leone struggling to establish a strong partnership.

The West Africans’ middle order batsman John Bangura was the match’s top scorer with 51 runs from 106 balls.

Skipper Vishil Patel was the chief tormentor of the Sierra Leone's batters, starring with four wickets and two maiden in 10 overs where he conceded 31 runs.

Opening batsman Brian Likavu was also instrumental in Kenya’s win with 40 runs from 62 balls including two fours. Tournament’s favourites Namibia, Kenya and Uganda have all amassed three points from two matches each, but the South Africans are ranked first due to a better run rate.

Kenya are second. Wednesday's clash between Kenya and Namibia at UDSM Cricket Playground is expected to be explosive since the two sides will be battling for the top spot.

After their opening match of the tournament against Uganda was washed-out on Sunday forcing a split in points, Namibia thrashed Tanzania by 106 runs on Monday.

In the other match planned for Wednesday, Uganda will face fifth-placed Tanzania at Gymkhana Club Ground.

Wednesday's matches (all matches start at 9:30am East African Time)

Uganda v Tanzania Dar-es-Salaam Gymkhana Club Ground