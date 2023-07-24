Cricket: Kenya pray for good weather ahead of Sierra Leone clash

Kenya will Tuesday hope for favourable weather conditions in Dar-es-Salaam, when they take on Sierra Leone in their second match of the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 Men’s World Cup Africa Division One Qualifiers.

The match will be held at Dar-es-Salaam Gymkhana Club Ground from 9:30am East African Time. At the same time, Uganda will face Nigeria at the University of Dar-es-Salaam (UDSM) Cricket Playground.

Kenya was on Sunday forced to share spoils with Tanzania after their opening match at UDSM Cricket Ground was washed-out. It was the same case for the contest between the tournament favourites Namibia and Uganda at Dar-es-Salaam Gymkhana Club Ground.

The encounter between Kenya and Tanzania was abandoned in the 14th of the 50 overs of the hosts' innings.

Tanzania, coached by former Kenya international Jimmy Kamande, had hit 40 runs for the loss of two wickets. Stray Lions Cricket Club’s medium pace bowler Vaibhav Naresh took the two wickets.

The match between Namibia and Uganda at Dar-es-Salaam Gymkhana Club Ground was called off in the seventh over when the Southern Africa nation had amassed 25 runs for the loss of zero wickets.

With the winners taking the sole ticket reserved for Africa at the 2024 World Cup that will be held in Sri Lanka, Kenya, coached by Josphat Irungu, will be out to register their first win should the weather allow.

Coach Irungu’s side will be hoping to replicate their impressive performance over the West Africans in the semi-finals of the World Africa Division Two Qualifiers held in Abuja on October 7, last year.

Kenya thrashed Sierra Leone by 81 runs at Abuja Cricket Stadium and defeated Nigeria by 11 runs in the final

Heading into Tuesday's matches, Namibia tops with three points after they on Monday thrashed Tanzania by 106 runs at the Dar-es-Salaam Gymkhana Club Ground.

Namibia won the toss and elected to bat first, hitting 139 runs all-out in 50 overs of their innings.

In reply, Uganda managed just 33 runs all-out in 19 overs of their innings.

In the other match held on Monday, Sierra Leone defeated Nigeria by nine wickets.

Sierra Leone, who won the toss and elected to bowl, carried the day with 74 runs for the loss of one wicket in 17. 5 overs of their innings.

Nigeria had set a low target of 73 runs all-out in 27 overs of their innings.

Sierra Leone are second with two points, while Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania follow in that order with one point each. Nigeria are last with zero points.

Tuesday’s matches (All kick offs at 9:30am EAT)

Sierra Leone v Kenya Dar-es-Salaam Gymkhana Club Ground