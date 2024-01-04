Battle royale looms as Kenyan cricket legends roll back the years

Even though their heydays are long gone, retired Kenyan cricketers, who will on Sunday feature in a Kenya Legends T20 match at Sikh Union Club in Nairobi, have promised an exciting contest.

The match, which has been dubbed “Clash of the Legends” will bowl off at 1pm.

The two teams; Red and Green will comprise 15 players each and a team manager.

Team Red will be captained by Steve Tikolo, 52, while Aasif Karim, 60, will lead Team Green.

“At the end of day, we are all friends but once we walk to the pitch, it will be tough business,” said Tikolo, who is regarded as one of the most accomplished batsmen Kenya has ever produced.

“I can still bat, probably I’m just a bit slower because of age but the shots are still there, so you guys should come, watch and decide for yourself,” added the Nigeria national cricket team coach.

Kenya cricket legend Steve Tikolo (left) leads his former teammates David Asiji and Josphat Ababu in a workout at Sikh Union ground on January 03, 2023 ahead of Kenya Legends T20 match to be played on Sunday. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

He spoke Wednesday evening at Sikh Union Club during the launch of the match, which has been organised by three cricket stakeholders namely; Chidambaran Subramanian, Kamaljeeth Singh and Kalpesh Solanki.

The memorial match has been sponsored by several entities including; Sikh Union, Zayan Agencies Limited, Jumbo DDA Kenya, Sunshine Travel and Tours, Red Star Enterprises Limited, SUVI Racing, Bank of Baroda, Filmline Limited, Nairobi Sports House and Radio FM 44.

'Like riding a bicycle'

After busting on to the scene in the late 1990s, middle-order batsman Tikolo, who has also taken the second most wicket for Kenya in ODI at 94, established himself as the mainstay of the Kenya national men’s cricket team.

He remains Kenya’s top scorer in One Day Internationals (ODI) with a massive 3,428 runs.

“It (playing cricket) is like riding a bicycle. Once you have learnt it, even if you are old and you have not done it for quite a longtime, it is still the same mechanism,” added the former captain, who represented Kenya in the 1996, 1999 and 2003 ICC World Cups.

He has also coached Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania national cricket teams.

Karim, who represented Kenya in the three ICC World Cups; 1996 (vice-captain), 1999 (captain) and 2003 said:

“It is all mental and of course I always keep myself fit. We will take it as it comes, and I’m sure we will have sores, muscle strains and back aches at the end of the day.

“Remember everybody wants to prove that they can still do the job but we will find out who can and who can’t. However, the whole purpose is to be together, reminisce the old and see what the past players can do to generate interest among the youngsters.”

Karim was crowned the Man-of-the Match in Kenya’s five-wicket loss to Australia in the 2003 World Cup that was co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya.

His performance in the match, which was posted on the ICC platform has received a staggering 34 million plus views.

From left: Cricket legends Josphat Ababu, Josphat Irungu, David Asiji, Steve Tikolo and Nehemiah Odhiambo inspect the Sikh Union ground on January 3, 2023 ahead of Kenya Legends T20 match to be played on Sunday. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The 54-year-old Maurice Odumbe, who was instrumental for Kenya in the 1996 and 2003 World Cups, said:

“I’m a bit rusty but then again, it (cricket) is in the blood. It is like cycling, you can never forget. Obviously, I will give it my best, we are all agemates, so it is not like anyone is going to do something spectacular. We are here to enjoy ourselves.”

“I am happy that all the legends have confirmed participation and we will see them clashing against each other after longtime. I'm sure the youngsters will learn many things from them,” Subramanian, adding that teams will be awarded with a trophy and prize money.

There will also be individual awards including; Man-of-the-Match, best bowler, best batman and best sixes scorer.

"We think that by supporting events of this nature, hopefully it can trigger off an additional emphasis to take Kenyan cricket to the levels it should be," said Arjun Ruzaik, a sponsor.

Another sponsor VickRamjit Singh said: "The reason we are sponsoring this event is because our legends have never been appreciated. We thought this would be a good platform for youngsters to come and witness the legends, appreciate them and get motivated."

Squads

Team Red

Steve Tikolo (captain), David Obuya, Rajab Ali, Andrew Boya, Hiren Varaiya, E.Otieno, Joseph Angara, Brij (Patel), Peter Ongondo, Tony Suji, Martin Suji, Josphat Irungu, Alfred Njuguna, Sudhir Solanki.

Team Green