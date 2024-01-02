Kenya cricket legends to face off in memorial match

A group of retired Kenyan cricketers will reminisce about their good old days on the pitch when they grace the inaugural Kenya Legends T20 match at Sikh Union Club in Nairobi on Sunday.

Preparations are in top gear for the men's contest, which has been organised by three cricket stakeholders namely; Chidambaran Subramanian, Kamaljeeth Singh and Kalpesh Solanki.

The launch of the match dubbed “Clash of the Legends” is set for Wednesday evening at Sikh Union Club.

Two teams of 15 players each, who are all retired Kenyan cricketers will face off in the match.

The teams are dominated by players, who represented Kenya at the prestigious International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cups.

Kenya has featured in five ICC World Cups; four One Day Internationals (1996, 1999, 2003 and 2011 and one T20 (2007).

Former Kenya captain Aasif Karim will skipper one of the two teams.

Some of the other Kenya cricket legends, who have confirmed participation in the match are; Maurice Odumbe, Steve Tikolo, Thomas Odoyo, Martin Suji, Rajab Ali, Lameck Onyango and Kennedy Obuya.

The full list of names of players who will grace the match will be released during Wednesday’s launch.