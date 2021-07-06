'Mismanagement, corruption, indiscipline': Sri Lanka cricketers under fire

Sri Lanka's Chamika Karunaratna (left) and Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka speak between overs during their second one-day international (ODI) against England at The Oval, south London on July 1, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Ian Kington | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A fifth straight Twenty20 series defeat in England was followed by two one-day international losses with only rain in Monday's final match saving them from a complete tour whitewash.
  • Off the field things were just as bad with three players -- vice-captain Kusal Mendis, opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella -- sent home for breaching the team's coronavirus bubble.

