Chepng’etich, Obiri chart new paths

 Faith Chepng’etich

Hellen Obiri (left) and Faith Chepng’etich pose for photos at the Ole Sereni Hotel, Nairobi upon their arrival from the Tokyo Olympic Games on August 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene  &  Chris Omollo

What you need to know:

  • The four, who were accompanied by coaches Bernard Ouma and Francis Kamau, received a warm welcome at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on arrival from the Ministry of Sports led by Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, as well as officials from Athletics Kenya.
  • Meanwhile, newly-crowned 800m Olympic king Emmanuel Korir and silver medal winner Ferguson Rotich also arrived back home early on August 9 from Tokyo where Kenya finished 19th overall with 10 medals.    

Double Olympics women’s 1,500 metres champion, Faith Chepng’etich and Olympics 5,000m silver medallist Hellen Obiri have revealed that they will take up new races next year.

