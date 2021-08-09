Tokyo counts cost of Sh1.6tn pandemic Olympics 'gamble'

Yuriko Koike

Tokyo's governor Yuriko Koike (left) waves the Olympic flag by President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, on August 8, 2021 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.
 

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Tokyo's 2020 Olympics were unlike any other, starting with last year's historic postponement that upturned years of planning for athletes.
  • Restrictions at the Games themselves meant masks for all, cheering for none, and fans banned from almost all venues for the first time.

Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.