Charles Nyaberi elected Kenya Volleyball Federation President

Long-serving administrator Charles Nyaberi was on Saturday elected Kenya Volleyball Federation president during the national elections at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

Nyaberi beat his only challenger David Kilundo, who is a Director of Operations, Kenya Prisons Service by 117 votes to 103 in an exercise that served off at 1pm.

After being declared the winner in the peaceful polls, Nyaberi extended an olive branch to his opponent saying the win was for the sport.

"I have worked with Kilundo before and I will continue working with him for the betterment of the sport. The elections are over and we hit the the ground running. First on the agenda is to have a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) to re-look into Malkia Strikers technical bench. We need and appreciate FIVB coaches expertise but we feel that more local tacticians should be attached to them so that we can learn from them and be able to stand on our own in future activities," said Nyaberi, while thanking delegates for entrusting him with the baton to lead the federation for the next four years.

Kilundo conceded defeat saying he will continue serving the sport when called upon and in his own capacity.

"I congratulate Nyaberi for the win and I wish him well. The elections were peaceful and we hope the new office will take the sport to better heights," said Kilundo.

In the deputy president seat, Malkia Strikers assistant coach, Paul Bitok trounced former national team player Edward Kisaka with 191 votes against 23 votes.

Bitok, who is away in Cameroon with Malkia Strikers who are competing in the ongoing Africa Nations Championship, thanked the delegates for voting for him in absentia saying it goes to show the belief and trust they have in him and promised to grow the sport.

Mududa Waweru retained the Vice President, Gender in Minority position with 105 votes. She beat her only challenger, Kenya Pipeline's team manager Hellen Gichuru who had 101 votes.