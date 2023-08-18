Nyaberi or Kilundo? Volleyball delegates vote for new office

Kenya Volleyball Federation goes to the polls on Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi to elect new officials.

The elections were due last year but were postponed on several occasions as the federation's constitution had not been aligned to the 2013 Sports Act.

The federation's acting president Charles Nyaberi and the second vice president David Kilundo, who is the Director of Operations at Kenya Prisons Service, will go head-to-head in the race for the presidency.

Nyaberi, who was the deputy president at the time, took over in an acting capacity after president Waithaka Kioni died in April.

Speaking during the unveiling of the Kenya men's volleyball team, Wafalme on Friday at the ABSA ground, Nyaberi was upbeat ahead of the polls.

The national team is training ahead of next month's African Nations Championship in Egypt.

"I have served the sport the best way I know how under the guidance of the late Kioni and I hope the delegates will give me the chance to extend the good work . But all in all, I hope the elections will be peaceful and that the delegates will elect a person who has the sport at heart," said Nyaberi.

Nyaberi added that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will conduct the elections with observers drawn from the Ministry of Sports, Registrar of Sports, National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) and Kenya National Sports Council set to be present.

Kilundo, who was also at the venue, urged the delegates to vote for change and accountability.

"We want to take the sport to the next level. We need to cast our nets wider and have the sport felt at the grassroots and more so the primary and secondary schools. I'm that change that volleyball desires. I worked under the late Kioni who was a leader per excellence and the good work he started must be completed and I believe I'm that person to make that happen," said Kilundo.

Current Malkia Strikers assistant coach Paul Bitok and former national team player and businessman Edward Kisaka are eyeing the deputy president position.

Outgoing treasurer Kenneth Tonui and Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Trustee John Gitari have thrown their hats in the ring for the second vice president's seat.

Incumbent Mududa Waweru will be up against Kenya Pipeline team manager Hellen Gichuru for the vice president, gender in minority position.

The race for secretary general has attracted four candidates including outgoing deputy secretary general and FIVB Instructor Catherine Mabwi, outgoing Sports Organising Secretary Ismail Chege, Post Bank Team Manager Thomas Moek and Mangla Okanda.

Former national team and Cooperative Bank player Michael Njoroge, Aisha Otieno and John Ogara are in the race for Deputy Secretary General.

Former national team star Bernard Musumba, Joseph Kosgei and Daniel Maluki are contesting for the treasurer position, while Nairobi Branch chairman Moses Mbuthia and Esther Mutemi have their eyes on deputy treasurer's seat.

John Oronje who was the deputy Sports Organising Secretary is keen to move up the ladder when he challenges former International referee John Odundo for the Organising Secretary seat.

Kenya Defence Force's Team Manager and outgoing Committee Member Alfred Chedotum, former national men's team coach Gideon Chenje, international referee Agnes Masalange and referees Arthur Kimani and Wilfred Mutuma are eyeing the deputy Sports Organising Secretary slot.