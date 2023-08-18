Trizah Atuka: From injury to motherhood and now chasing Olympic dream

“She was really worried when she saw me in a wheelchair, I could see her holding back tears. I was in so much pain. I couldn’t feel my leg but I had to stay strong for her,” Malkia Strikers middle blocker Trizah Atuka vividly recollects her mother Regina Ibasha pushing her on a wheelchair as she went for a MRI scan at St Luke’s hospital in Eldoret.

“I tried to pretend I wasn’t in pain in order to calm her down but you could tell that she wasn’t buying it. Now that I am a mother, I understand the pain she was going through,” added Atuka smiling.

It was back in November 2019, a “dark month” in her career when she suffered a complete Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) and menial meniscus tear on her left knee while turning out for Kenya Pipeline during a Kenya Volleyball Federation National League match against KCB at Kapsabet Stadium.

Kenya middle blockerTrizah Atuka (left) and Veronica Adhiambo block an attack from Burkina Faso’s Christine Sanou during their Africa Nations Championship Pool ‘B’ match against Burkina Faso at Palais Polyvalent des Sports (Paposy) Arena in Yaounde, Cameroon on August 17, 2023.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Surgery was needed to correct the injury but looking back she now terms the setback as a “blessing in disguise” after bouncing back to return to the national team, Malkia Strikers in a remarkable two years journey that also took in graduation and motherhood.

“My injury was really bad. There was no shortcut, I had to undergo surgery then rest for nine to 12 months to recover fully. I was lucky to have a strong support system and a good strength and conditioning coach (Geoffrey Kimani) who guided me through the recovery process,” reflects Atuka.

After going under the knife at Nairobi Hospital on November 18, Atuka slowly began her recovery trail.

Pain, stress, sleepless nights became a constant feature in her life. For someone who could jump as high as 238cm, little victories like stretching her leg at full length, let alone walking without crutches, were celebrated like she had won an Olympic medal.

The sleepless nights came with many unanswered questions, doubts over whether she will ever return to what she loved doing; her lethal quick spikes through the middle and monster blocks on opposing attackers.

She sought a way out, an unlikely one for the average volleyballer, going back to school to complete her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce-Human Resource Management (HRM) option at Co-operative University of Kenya.

“I wanted something to distract me and prevent me from thinking about the injury so I decided to have a baby and complete my studies. Looking back, I think I made the right decision because that degree helped me get a permanent job at Kenya Pipeline Company,” said Atuka.

Nine months later, August 19, 2020 to be precise, Atuka was blessed with a baby girl, who she befittingly named Olympia Ibasha after the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and her mother Regina.

Kenya Pipeline's Triza Atuka lifts the Best Middle Blocker award during the African Clubs Championship in Tunisia on May 22, 2023. Photo credit: Pool

“The baby just came at the right time. That experience of motherhood really helped me to forget about the pain I had and made my time out of the game shorter. I was concentrating on the baby and enjoying raising her."

"I am grateful I had a supportive partner who stood by me throughout and made the motherhood journey smooth and amazing,” said Atuka, who resumed action well ahead of schedule in March 2021 at the Africa Clubs Championship with her club Kenya Pipeline.

“Pipeline really supported me through the journey and I felt time had come for me to give back. It’s because of their good medical cover that I was operated on and underwent good rehabilitation,” revealed Atuka.

However, her ray of hope was quickly dimmed when she limped out injured during a group stage match against Customs of Nigeria.

It was her “lowest moment”, 15 months of hard work going down the drain.

“When I returned home, I did a MRI scan and fortunately my knee was okay. I knew I was definitely going to miss the Olympics but this information gave me the courage to push on.

“After being a mother, I just got the energy, the positivity to rise above any challenges. Olympia is one of main reasons I work so hard to make her proud,” revealed Atuka who returned to court a month later.

Fast forward to 2023, Atuka’s stars are aligning one after the other. In January, she helped her club reclaim the local league title and emerged best blocker at the African Clubs Championship as Pipeline finished second behind Zamalek.

Her impressive displays caught the eye of Malkia Strikers coach Luizomar de Moura who recalled her to the national team. On Wednesday, she started in the opening match of the CAVB African Nations Championship against Rwanda, her journey to the first team partly aided by Sharon Chepchumba's injury, and she returned six points (three kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace).

Rwanda's Benitha Mukandayiseng (left) spikes the ball as Kenya's Veronicah Adhiambo (centre) and Trizah Atuka attempt to block during their African Nations Championships Group B match at Palais Polyvalet Des Sports (Paposy) arena on August 16, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Against Burkina Faso on Thursday, she tallied 4 points (3 kills, 1 block) operating at 100 percent efficiency in attack.

“It feels good to be back wearing the national team jersey and in the starting line-up. It wasn’t a big surprise because I’m always ready whenever the coach calls upon me. I am glad I took the long route because the hard work has finally paid off,” said Atuka who replaced KCB youngster Belinda Barasa in the first team.

Atuka and captain Mercy Moim are the remaining members of the 2015 title winning squad.

She is cognizant of the fact that Luizomar will be banking on them to provide leadership in the team as Kenya seeks to win a record-extending 10th title in Yaounde.

Kenya's middle blocker Trizah Atuka celebrates a point during their friendly match against Rwanda at Complex Nfandena, Yaounde, Cameroon on August 15, 2023 on the eve of the 2023 Africa Nations Championship. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

“Back in 2015, I was among the rookies in the squad so I didn’t feel the burden. It’s a big challenge for me because you have to work extra hard and set a good example to the younger ones.

“There are a lot of similarities from the 2015 squad, it’s a good blend of youth and experience. We have also had good preparations out of the country and everybody understands the task at hand,” explained the 31-year-old.

Having missed out on one of her targets this year, winning the Africa Clubs Championship, Atuka is keen to tick a box from her list of 2023 resolutions by getting the ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“Winning this title is going to be the perfect gift because it is going to help us qualify for the Olympics. I hope by the time we play in Paris, Olympia will be at the age where she understands what her mum does. She is the one who has motivated me and given me the energy all along.”