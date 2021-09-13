Cash-strapped Gambians hitch ride from Algerian club they shocked

Fortune FC

Fortune FC players celebrate a goal against Entente Setif during the first leg of their Caf Champions League preliminary round match  in Bakau near Banjul on September 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Caf

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A CAF official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP the Algerians refused to take advantage of the Gambians' financial woes and, instead, allowed them to fill vacant seats for the return flight. 
  • Fortune officials did not immediately comment on how the club would pay for the players to return home from Algeria.

Johannesburg

