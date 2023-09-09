Cameroon eliminate record champions Tunisia to storm semis

In Cairo

“We are not here just for this Tunisia match. We are here to go all the way to the final and win this cup,” Cameroon coach Malloum Abbas declared post-match after a 3-1 win over defending champions Tunisia on Saturday.

The Indomitable Lions produced a remarkable comeback, rallying from a set down to stun the record African champions 3-1 (22-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-17) in the quarter-finals of the ongoing African Nations Championship on Saturday.

Cameroon will now face hosts and eight-time champions Egypt in the semi-finals set for Monday. Egypt defeated Morocco 3-0 (25-19,25-23,25-18) to proceed to the last four.

Outside hitter Yaoussia Kavogo led Cameroon with 20 points (18 kills, 2 blocks) while teammates Yvan Kody and Nathan Wounembaina added 16 points and 13 points respectively.

Cameroon outside hitter Yaoussia Kavogo celebrates a point during their 2023 CAVB Men’s African Nations Championship quarter-final match against Tunisia at Cairo International Stadium on September 9, 2023. Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

Mohamed Ali Ben Othmen replied for Tunisia with a game-high 21 points (17 kills, 4 blocks) and he was assisted by opposite Hamza Nagga who returned 15 points.

In what was a repeat of the 2021 final, Cameroon emerged on the right end of this 3-1 result with Abbas delivering a tactical masterclass to eliminate Tunisia who had won the last three editions in a row.

Abbas introduced middle blocker Dolegombai Sem and outside hitter Cedric Bitouna to his first team and he was impressed by the pair’s contribution with the former returning an impressive 10 points including the kill that won them the third set 27-25.

“We were facing a Tunisia side that we lost to twice before so we had to talk to the boys to be strong mentally and face them,” said Abbas. “We also worked a lot on our defence and instant sideouts which helped us to win this game. I am glad the changes we made today worked for us.”

Tunisia coach Antonio Giacobbe rued individual mistakes for the loss, conceding Cameroon were the better side on the day.

“It’s never easy to play against Cameroon and I think today we made a lot of mistakes which allowed them to control the game. Nagga was not in his element today which also affected our attack and transitions,” said Giacobbe.

The experienced Italian coach, who has won the African title six times, also noted the injury to reliable middle blocker Omar Agrebi affected his team.

“We were unlucky Agrebi got injured in the third set with the scores at 16-14. We tried to come back but towards the end we made another stupid mistake (net touch) which gave Cameroon a chance to win that set. It was the turning point in this game as we never recovered from there,” said Giacobbe.

In another match played earlier at the same venue, Algeria beat Rwanda in straight sets (25-18,27-25,25-16) to book Libya in the semi-finals set for Monday. Libya maintained their unbeaten run with a straight sets sweep of Chad in the fourth quarter final on Saturday.

Algeria players celebrate a point during their 2023 CAVB Men’s African Nations Championship quarter-final match against Rwanda at Cairo International Stadium on September 9, 2023. Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

Outside hitter Soufiane Hosni led the Algerians with 15 points (all kills) and was supported by teammate Mohamed Amine Oumessad who added 14 points.

Rwanda’s opposite Venuste Gatsinzi replied for the East Africans with a game-high 18 points (all kills).

Algeria coach Bernaoui Krimo said experience helped them overcome a stubborn Rwandan side but predicted a tough semi-final against Libya in what will be a repeat of this year’s Pan Arab Games final.

Algeria's outside hitter Soufiane Hosni (right) attacks during their 2023 CAVB Men’s African Nations Championship quarter-final match against Rwanda at Cairo International Stadium on September 9, 2023.

Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

“Rwanda had nothing to lose and that’s why they threw everything at us especially in the second set. We made a lot of mistakes in this set but in the end, the experience of my players carried the day. We missed the last edition so we’re happy to have achieved our target of reaching the semi-finals,” said Krimo.

Meanwhile, Wafalme Stars recovered from their Round of 16 loss to Egypt on Friday to beat Mali 3-0 (26-24,25-15,25-23) in the 9th to 15th place quarter-final match.

Coach Gideon Tarus handed rare starts to setter Kevin Maiyo and libero James Mutero as he rotated his team. Captain Enock Mogeni said they are determined to win all their matches and improve their FIVB ranking.

Quarter final results

Cameroon 3-1 Tunisia

Algeria 3-0 Rwanda

Egypt 3-0 Morocco