Caf backs two-yearly World Cup, plans Super League

Newly elected President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe conducts a press conference in Johannesburg on March 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Phill Magakoe | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Motsepe and his executive were told good progress was being made in preparation for the 2021 Cup of Nations in Cameroon, which has been postponed until January 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
  • A final inspection is planned for mid-August in Cameroon, who had to be replaced by Egypt as 2019 hosts after falling behind with stadium construction.

Johannesburg

