Brian Melly: GSU setter and eternal optimist craving success in Africa tourney

In the world of many impossibilities that is Kenyan men’s volleyball scene, Brian Melly sees plenty of opportunities. If not for volleyball, Melly would perhaps be a top motivational speaker today. He is cut from the same cloth as Tony Robbins, Nick Vujicic, and Les Brown.

Locally, top motivational speakers Robert Burale and Benjamin Zulu arguably have got nothing on him. Understandably so for a man whose journey to the top is the embodiment of confidence and unrivalled zeal to grab chances that come his way.

That character coupled with his impeccable understanding of the game is what General Service Unit (GSU) will be relying on when they challenge for honours at the Africa Clubs Championship slated for April 16 - 28 in Tunis.

“This Championship is very difficult to predict because some of the regular participants will not be in contention,” the GSU setter says in reference to defending champions Al Ahly and other Egyptian clubs which have opted out of the tournament due to concerns over Covid-19 pandemic.

General Service Unit's Brian Melly walks out of the team bus heading towards Classic Gym in Clay City Estate, Nairobi for strength training on April 8, 2021 ahead of African Clubs Championship, to be held in Tunis, Tunisia on April 16-28. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“Our performance will depend on the draw. If you get a kind draw, you can go all the way to the final but if, for instance, you are pooled alongside three teams from North Africa, you might even struggle to get out of the group,” Melly is uncharacteristically opaque.

“It’s all in the mind. In 2018, we finished a remarkable fifth and it’s because we were psychologically prepared that we would be facing the best teams in Africa. Everybody gave his best. If we go to Tunis with the same attitude, we can achieve something great,” an optimistic Melly says of his first continental outing with GSU.

Confidence and Melly are inseparable, it’s something that Melly has walked with all his life. At just 22, he is the glue that holds this GSU side together. Simply put, when Melly plays well, GSU plays well.

“We had tried signing many setters before him but when we got him we knew he was the right one to take over from (Stephen) Mathenge. Just like his predecessor, he has a winning mentality and never fears to question players when they are not performing,” said GSU head coach Gideon Tarus.

“It’s very rare to find a setter like Melly in Kenya because he has got good finger work and vision. He is very swift and sometimes even confuses his own players. He is very important to us, whenever he is on court our game flows since most attackers only have one block to beat or sometimes even none,” Tarus waxed lyrical of his setter Melly.

General Service Unit (GSU) setter Brian Melly (left) leads his teammates in celebration during their during Kenya Volleyball Federation National League match against Equity Bank at Nyayo Stadium Indoor Arena on January 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The weight of responsibility doesn’t wear Melly down. In fact, it motivates him to become a better player - a gem of a setter, the class of USA’s Micah Christenson and Brazil’s Bruno Rezende.

“When I first joined GSU, it struck me as a great club. Everything was different, the attitude of players in training, the training regime and the competition. I found (Stephen) Mathenge in the team and it immediately dawned on me that I had to work very hard to displace him in the first team,” Melly vividly recalls his first training session with the 13-time Kenyan champions.

“I learnt a lot from him (Mathenge) in the one year we played together before he retired - the pipe attack, reading the game and identifying players you can depend on for side-outs. These things have really helped me improve,” said Melly who joined GSU from Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in 2016.

His arrival at GSU represented a transfer coup for the paramilitary side. In less than four months, Melly had made his debut in the local league in KPA’s blue stripes, flirted with the idea of becoming a Kenya Prisons officer before finally settling down at their nemesis GSU. Fewer players have traded Kenya Prisons for GSU or vice versa, but impossible is nothing for Melly.

“I remember we were in Eldoret for AMACO tournament when (former Kenya Prisons coach Gideon) Chenje came bragging that he had signed ‘Messi’. When we did our own investigations we realised that it was, and he was in Ruiru (Prisons base) waiting to report to college the next day. There was a small chance we could still get him because there were no documents to back the move so we had to act fast,” Tarus recalls the events of that Saturday morning.

“Luckily, that same night our commandant called me informing me that he had one slot, so we offered Melly the job through his parents. He didn’t have a phone so when he called his parents that night, we hurriedly organised how he would secretly leave Ruiru at night using a matatu. When he arrived at Ruaraka late at night, we were finally confident that we had got our man,” Tarus narrates GSU’s plan which was executed with the precision of a military operation.

General Service Unit's Brian Melly helps teammate Andrew Wafula stretch at Classic Gym in Clay City Estate, Nairobi after strength training on April 8, 2021 ahead of African Clubs Championship, to be held in Tunis, Tunisia on April 16-28. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Born in the volleyball-crazy village of Simat in Uasin Gishu County, Melly is the second born in their family, his father Samuel Maiyo himself is a former volleyball player. Melly started playing volleyball at the age of 10 as a libero before shifting to setting in 2011 while still a Class Eight pupil at Simat Primary School. At the time, the talent hub that was Malava Boys Secondary School came calling, and he obliged.

“I was so tiny so initially I could only play at the back court as a libero. When I reached Class Eight, my father and some of my friends urged me to become a setter because I had good finger work. I liked the position and started enjoying volleyball more. I have never looked back,” revealed Melly.

Fast forward six years after graduating from Malava ‘School of volleyball’, Melly has conquered the local volleyball scene. With three league titles under his belt and as many best setter awards, he has surpassed his predecessor at Malava - Kelvin Maiyo - and is now the first-choice setter in the national team which is now ranked 13th in Africa and 106th globally. In stark contrast, the women’s team is ranked first in Africa and 23rd in the world.

Melly laments the stagnation of the men’s game in Kenya which he believes has partly contributed to the poor performance of the national team and local clubs in continental assignments.

“It pains me that every time we go for international competitions we end up losing because of poor reception and our floor defence,” observes Melly before offering a ray of hope.

“Currently we have a good crop of young players - Abiud (Chirchir) and Enock (Mogeni) are reliable opposites. They can average around 18 points per set so we just need to get quality receivers to support them. The receivers should also be good in floor defence,” Melly leans forward to stress his point.

Part of his prescription to remedy the men’s game features exportation of more Kenyan players to professional leagues. Personally, he is putting in the work to emulate his role models Christenson and Rezende.

General Service Unit's Brian Melly works out at Classic Gym in Clay City Estate, Nairobi on April 8, 2021 ahead of African Clubs Championship, to be held in Tunis, Tunisia on April 16-28.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“These two are no doubt the best setters in the world at the moment. I like Christenson because he always wants to try out new moves, Bruno is a risk taker and he can do anything on court to win. I think I’m a mixture of the two because I’m adventurous and I always want to win.

“Starting out as a libero and playing beach volleyball has helped me improve on my back court defence. I can also set accurately with the underarm pass when we are playing out of system. The only thing which is remaining for me to reach that level is jump service. I have already started working on it in training and hopefully I’ll perfect it soon,” said Melly whose move to Slovakian topflight side Prievidza fell through last year due to coronavirus.

General Service Unit setter Brian Melly serves the ball against Kenya Defence Forces during Kenya Volleyball Federation Challenge Cup final match at Kamukunji stadium in Nyeri on March 5, 2017. GSU emerged the winner with a score of 3-1.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Despite that setback, he needs to look no further than his home area for inspiration. His uncle Philip Maiyo, a younger brother to his father Samuel, is a former Kenyan international who plied his trade in Bulgaria, Romania and Qatar. Current Malkia Strikers coach Paul Bitok, also a former international, is a cousin to his father and had professional stints in Tunisia and Croatia.

“These two inspire me a lot. I always look up to them because they opened the doors for Kenyan players abroad. They showed us it can be done if you work hard and put your mind to it,” said Melly whose focus clearly belies his tender age. “I have a young family and this has really helped me to concentrate on my career. When I’m not training, I’m with my wife and son at home. I think it’s the best decision I made in my life and other young players should follow suit.”

Inevitably, the progress of his former teammate at GSU and Malava Abiud Chirchir - currently attached to Club Olympique de Kelibia in Tunisia – continues to fuel his burning desire to turn pro.

“Look,” says Melly before stretching out his right hand, his elbow resting on his knee in an acute angle. With a firm gaze, he begins counting from his pinky finger: “I have played with Malinga (Kathbert), Okello (David), Yves (Mutabazi) and Abiud (Chirchir) in high school,” he clenches his index finger at the count of four.

“All of them have turned pro. This shows I can also do it and I believe I’m on the right track,” explains Melly who made his national team debut aged 18.

General Service Unit (GSU) players Cornelius Kiplagat (left) and Abiud Kipkirui (centre) celebrate a point during their 2018 Kenya Volleyball Federation national league play-offs match against Kenya Prisons played at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on December 3, 2018. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

I interject pointing out that all these players are attackers and Kenya is yet to send a male setter to Europe.

“I will be the first one,” an assertive Melly retorts. “I want to make history because having a setter who plays abroad will take our national team to the next level. Luckily my club is very supportive and I know when an opportunity arises they will support me fully.”

And he has figured out a plan to be executed in Tunis.

“The Club Championship is the biggest club competition in Africa so many scouts will be following it. We have our target as a team but I’m also going out there to market myself. The goal is to ensure we play well as a team because you never know who is watching,” he opened up.

To quote the Bible, Matthew 19:26 to be specific, “With God, all things are possible.”