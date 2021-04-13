GSU setter Brian Melly
Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Sports

Prime

Brian Melly: GSU setter and eternal optimist craving success in Africa tourney

By  Samuel Gacharira

Online Sub Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nation Sport writer Samuel Gacharira spent a week visiting Kenya’s representatives at their respective bases and in this week-long series, he gives interesting insights on the behind-the-scenes work coaches and players have put in ahead of the continental event
  • In less than four months, Melly had made his debut in the local league in KPA’s blue stripes, flirted with the idea of becoming a Kenya Prisons officer before finally settling down at their nemesis GSU
  • Melly started playing volleyball at the age of 10 as a libero before shifting to setting in 2011 while still a Class Eight pupil at Simat Primary School
  • Melly laments the stagnation of the men’s game in Kenya which he believes has partly contributed to the poor performance of the national team and local clubs in continental assignments

In the world of many impossibilities that is Kenyan men’s volleyball scene, Brian Melly sees plenty of opportunities. If not for volleyball, Melly would perhaps be a top motivational speaker today. He is cut from the same cloth as Tony Robbins, Nick Vujicic,  and Les Brown.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Ex-Harambee Starlets coach David Ouma finds new home

  2. Durant drops 31 as Nets thump Timberwolves

  3. Chelsea into Champions League semis for first time since 2014

  4. PSG show their mettle, overcome Bayern to book semis slot

  5. Southgate warns England stars to behave during Euros

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.