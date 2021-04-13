Bitok: Malkia Strikers will be no pushovers in Tokyo Olympics

Malkia Strikers coach Paul Bitok

Malkia Strikers coach Paul Bitok is carried shoulder high by his players after their win against Cameroon during the Olympics qualifier at Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena in Yaoundé on January 7, 2020.

Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

By  Samuel Gacharira

Online Sub Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Malkia Strikers are currently in bubble training at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani under head coach Paul Bitok and his two assistants Josp Barasa and Japheth Munala
  • Bitok, who was in charge when Kenya last competed in a global competition, the FIVB World Cup in Japan in 2019, is confident Malkia Strikers can better that performance in Tokyo
  • Kenya participated in 2000 and 2004 Olympics in Sydney, Australia and Athens, Greece but finished bottom of the pile on both occasions

“Watch out for this team!”

