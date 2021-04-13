CAVB president Bouchra backs African teams to break Olympics duck

CAVB President Hajij Bouchra

Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) President Hajij Bouchra (left) follows proceedings at the Africa Under-21 Nations Championship in Cairo, Egypt on February 22,2020.

Photo credit: Pool | CAVB

By  Samuel Gacharira

What you need to know:

  • FIVB Tuesday forwarded four Brazilian coaches to Kenya women's volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games
  • While Kenya will be making their third appearance at the Olympics, Tunisia will be representing Africa for the seventh time having last featured in London 2012
  • Both countries have failed to make it past the first round in their previous appearances but Bouchra believes Tokyo Olympics could be the turning point for African volleyball

Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) President Hajij Bouchra has challenged Tunisia and Kenya, Africa’s representatives at the Tokyo Olympics, to leave a mark at this year's edition.

