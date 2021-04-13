CAVB president Bouchra backs African teams to break Olympics duck

Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) President Hajij Bouchra has challenged Tunisia and Kenya, Africa’s representatives at the Tokyo Olympics, to leave a mark at this year's edition.

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Tuesday forwarded four Brazilian coaches to Kenya women's volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Four High Performance coaches - Luizomar de Moura, Roberto Opice Neto, Jeffesron Arosti and Marcelo Vitorino de Souza - are expected in the country on Friday to help the team prepare for the Summer Games due July 23 to August 8.

“I want to thank FIVB president Dr Ary Graca for his unconditional support, leadership and enlightened vision to develop volleyball on the five continents. The African continent is committed to doing its best to progress and compete with the great volleyball nations,” Bouchra told Nation Sport on phone from her base in Morocco.

While Kenya will be making their third appearance at the Olympics, Tunisia will be representing Africa for the seventh time having last featured in London 2012.

Both countries have failed to make it past the first round in their previous appearances but Bouchra believes Tokyo Olympics could be the turning point for African volleyball.

“My office promised to help Africa’s representatives to international competitions and now that we’ve honoured our commitment we want to see good performances.

“For Tunisia and Kenya they must know and not forget that they are the representatives of an entire continent. It’s a major responsibility so they must do their best to represent Africa with dignity and they have our full support,” said Bouchra.