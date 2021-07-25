Brave Malkia Strikers slowly making up pecking order

Malkia Strikers

Part of the action between Kenya and Japan during the women's preliminary round pool A volleyball match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on July 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Malkia Strikers next face South Korea on Tuesday (9.45pm, or 3.45pm, Kenyan time) before taking on Serbia on Thursday and Dominican Republic on Saturday.

In Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.