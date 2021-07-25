Stay strong, CS Amina, Tergat urge on Team Kenya

Amina Mohamed

Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Sports Heritage and Culture, Dr. Amina Mohamed (fourth right) together with the Kenya delegation react during the women's preliminary round pool A volleyball match between Japan and Kenya during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on July 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • National Olympic Committee of Kenya’s Secretary General Francis Mutuku said all is well in the Kenyan camp with the arrival of track and field athletes having increased the excitement.
  • “We’ve been in camp for four days at the Village and the biggest contingent, which is athletics, joined us last night in the camp and all the team sports are in camp and everybody is ready to fly the Kenyan flag very high with a lot of pride,” Mutuku said.

In Tokyo

