Zarika vows to unleash lethal iron fist on Yazidu

Defending champion Kenya's Fatuma "Iron Fist" Zarika and her challenger Fatuma Yazidu from Tanzania have promised a breathtaking showdown in their World Boxing Federation (WBF) world super featherweight title bout Friday evening at the Broadwalk Mall, Parklands, Nairobi.

The bout that is the highlight of the Betika Ultra-Fight Boxing Series II that will be supervised by WBF President Howard Goldberg, who arrived in the country on Thursday right on time for the battle.

Goldberg promised the winner of the bout a more lucrative deal in her title defence against an European opponent in a bout that will be televised across the globe by the production team.

Zarika, a former World Boxing Council (WBC) World super bantamweight champion, will slug Yazidu in a 10-round bout of the promotion that has nine bouts on the card.

The extravaganza that gets underway at 6pm will see Kenya's Albert Kimario and touring Grey Chinkwapulo from Malawi go for each other's jugular for the vacant World Alliance Boxing Association (WABA) Intercontinental Super Bantamweight title that is also scheduled for 10 rounds.

Zarika, 38, last fought on November 13, 2020 when she beat home boxer Patience Mastara to win the vacant WBF World super featherweight belt in Tanzania.

"This bout will signify my return and I want to tell my fans that Iron Fist is back, hitting much better," said Zarika. "I have changed a lot of things in my training for a better approach and I hope the results will be witnessed in the ring."

Zarika said she hasn't seen Yazidu box but her record oozes experience hence she doesn't expect an easy run.

Yazidu said Zarika won't be the first quality boxer she will be facing hence she should prepare for war.

"Zarika is good and I respect her but I promise her some good pounding," said Yazidu, who has been training for over one month.

Yazidu warned Zarika that she shouldn’t be deceived by her looks, and vowed to bring out the best and beat her at home.

Experienced Zarika has 48 fights under her belt; 33 wins that include 18 knockouts, 13 losses and two draws while Yazidu has 31 fights; 20 wins, 10 losses and a draw.

Yazidu has fought twice this year, beating Consolata Musanga of Kenya in a split decision to win the Pugilistic Syndicate of Tanzania Tanzanian Super Bantamweight belt on March 25 at Kasarani before losing to India’s Chandni Mehra via a technical knockout on June 24 in Dubai.

Kimario, who has 10 bouts under his belt; nine wins and a draw, is optimistic of a good show against Chimkwapulo.

In his last fight, Kimario knocked out Baina Mazola from Tanzania in a non-title contest on September 9, this year at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Chimkwapulo has five wins and three losses. The Malawian has lost in two of his last bouts with the last coming against South Africa's Sanele Magwaza on April 16 this year in Cape Town.

"Expect a good show from me. I won't talk much like my friend at the press conference but I will do the talking on the ring," said Kimario.

"We are not here as tourists but on serious Boxing business venture. I want to take the belt to Malawi," said Chimkwapulo.

"We shall be in a for great fight. We know the quality Zarika has, havingwon major World titles...she might have not fought for three years but she is still lethal. Yazidu brings in a new twist and her experience tells it all," said Goldberg.

Ultra-Fight Boxing Promotion founder Maurice Odera said the charges for the advance tickets are Sh1,000 for normal sitting and Sh3,500 for VIP, Ring side zone.

The gate charges will be Sh1,500 for general sitting and Sh4,500 for VIP/Ring side.

Betika Ultra-Fight Boxing Series Boxing promotion card

1. Fatuma Zarika (Kenya) v Fatuma Omari (Tanzania)-WBF super featherweight World title- 10 rounds

2. Albert Kimario (Kenya v E Vs Grey Chimkwapulo ( Malawi)- WABA Intercontinental Super Bantamweight title- 10 rounds

3. George Onyango (Kenya) v Isack Mushi (Tanzania) Welterweight- six rounds

4. Ignatius Onyango (Uganda) v Joshua Wasike (Kenya)-Cruiserweight- six rounds

5. Gabriel Ochieng (Kenya) v Nick Otieno (Kenya)- Lightweight- six rounds

6. Nicholine Achieng (Kenya v Valentina Aciro (Uganda)-Super Bantamweight- six rounds

7. Wilson Olumbe (Kenya) v Davis Ariiho (Uganda) - Super Flyweight- six rounds

8. Bob Turyatemba (Uganda) v Dennis Otieno (Kenya) - Welterweight- four rounds