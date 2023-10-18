Fatuma Zarika is back! Iron Fist to defend title against Tanzanian

Two world title fights are lined up in the Ultra-Fight Boxing Series Boxing promotion on October 27 at Sarit Expo Centre, Nairobi.

Former World Boxing Council (WBC) World Super Bantamweight champion Fatuma “Iron Fist” Zarika makes a return to defend her World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Super Featherweight title for the first time in over two years.

Zarika, 38, who last fought on November 13, 2020 when she beat home boxer Patience Mastara to win the vacant WBF World Super Featherweight belt in Tanzania, will take on another Tanzanian, Fatuma Omari Yazidu.

Experienced Zarika has 48 fights under her belt: 33 wins - 18 knockouts, 13 losses and two draws, while Yazidu has 31 bouts: 20 wins, 10 losses and a draw.

Yazidu has fought twice this year, beating Consolata Musanga of Kenya in a split decision to win the Pugilistic Syndicate of Tanzania Tanzanian Super Bantamweight belt on March 25 at Kasarani before losing to India’s Chandni Mehra via a technical knockout on June 24 in Dubai.

“I want to tell my fans I am back and they should be ready to judge me if I am still fit or not, “said Zarika, who has been training for the fight for the last month.

“I believe I am like fine wine that matures with age...let everyone come and witness a good fight,” added Zarika, who is training under coach Marvin at the Muscle Health, Nairobi.

“I am yet to watch Yazidi fight but that is food for thought. I will try to look out for the film,” explained Zarika.

Ultra-Fight Boxing Series Boxing founder Maurice Odera said that Albert Kimario of Kenya will on the night meet Grey Chimkwapulo from Malawi for the vacant World Alliance Boxing Association (WABA) Intercontinental Super Bantamweight title.

The two title bouts are set for 10 rounds each.

Odera said 11 bouts will be on the cards, featuring boxers from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Malawi.

1. Fatuma Zarika (Kenya) v Fatuma Omari (Tanzania)-WBF super featherweight World title- 10 rounds

2. Albert Kimario (Kenya) v Grey Chimkwapulo ( Malawi)- WABA Intercontinental Super Bantamweight title- 10 rounds

3. George Onyango (Kenya) v Isack Mushi (Tanzania) Welterweight- six rounds

4. Ignatius Onyango (Uganda) v Joshua Wasike (Kenya)-Cruiserweight- six rounds

5. Gabriel Ochieng (Kenya) v Nick Otieno (Kenya)- Lightweight- six rounds

6. Nicholine Achieng (Kenya v Zulfa Iddy (Tanzania)-Super Bantamweight- six rounds

7. Wilson Olumbe (Kenya) v Kassim Mfaume (Tanzania)- Super Flyweight- six rounds

8. Bob Turyatemba (Uganda) v Dennis Otieno (Kenya)- Welterweight- four rounds

9. Douglas Kalule (Uganda) v John Juma John (Kenya) Light Welterweight- four rounds

10. Michael Nyawade (Kenya) v Ibrahim Odhiambo (Kenya) Lightweight- four rounds