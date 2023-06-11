Conjestina, Zarika draw in friendly bout in Mombasa

There is hope for Kenyan's boxing legend Conjestina Achieng to return back to the ring after she fought a friendly match with WBC female super-bantamweight title holder Fatuma Zarika on Sunday in Mombasa.

Ms Achieng has been at Miritini Hospital since July last year after she was rescued in her home in Siaya. The boxer has been in rehabilitation and was declared fit for training early this year.

The bout ended in a draw.

Ms Zarika said she has missed Ms Achieng and is happy to see her back in the ring.

"God is good. It is nice seeingConjestina coming back in the game. I wish her the best in her future," said Ms Zarika

Mombasa Women Empowerment Network Hospital Chairperson Amina Abdalla said Ms Achieng has recovered after completing her rehabilitation program.

"She is now fit and we are glad she can go back to the ring. We shall continue monitoring her to ensure she does not retard," said Ms Abdalla.

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko, who sponsored the friendly bout, said he will not allow Ms Achieng to go back to the streets.

"We are going to sponsor Ms Achieng to ensure she returns back to the ring but what I can promise she will not return back to Siaya," said Mr Sonko.

Before she was rescued, Mr Achieng, the former World Boxing Association middleweight champion, had been suffering from mental illness since 2011 when she was diagnosed with Schizoaffective disorder.