Conjestina Achieng: I am not dead

Kenya’s boxing legend Conjestina Achieng has dispelled rumours that she died while undergoing treatment at the Mombasa Women Empowerment Network hospital.

Ms Achieng urged Kenyans to continue praying for her as she recuperates at the Mombasa facility battling mental challenges.

The boxer, who was in high spirits and jovial when former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko visited her at the facility in Jomvu sub-county, said she is going well with treatment.

“I am responding well to treatment. Those spreading rumours that I succumbed I want to tell them I am alive and well. Wishing someone death is bad. Before you spread lies ask yourselves how much you will hurt innocent people,” she said.

Ms Achieng received boxing gear from Mr Sonko who rescued her from her Yala home. She wants to go back to boxing.

“I want to defend my International Boxing Federation (IBF) and the International Female Boxing Associating locally before I retire. I urge sponsors to chip in like how Mr Sonko has done. I will appreciate you. I have begun training already. It will be a local fight,” she added.

Mombasa Women Empowerment Network facility chairperson Ms Amina Abdalla said Ms Achieng is responding well to treatment.

“As per our medics, Ms Achieng has completed her first stage of treatment and she’s stable enough. She’s now in the second stage of treatment which allows her to engage in extra curriculum activities such as training in boxing which she loves. However we want her to do it slowly,” she said.

Ms Abdalla said Ms Achieng will be in the facility for another six months until she fully recovers.

“She cannot take the drugs and at the same time train fully. She maintains hygiene, as usual, eats very well, and takes her drugs on time. We have high hopes in her, she will fully recover because we offer the best treatment,” she added.

The facility, with over 100 men and women houses, persons battling mental challenges by offering them treatment and skills empowerment.

Mr Sonko said he has always been following up on the cases he’s handling.

“Ms Achieng has improved, and I have brought her the training equipment. I would want her to train other girls to be like her,” said Mr Sonko.

He said he will set up a gym for her and buy more equipment. Mr Sonko said the legend boxer brought accolades to Kenya hence must be looked after well after.

He said he will continue monitoring the former boxer until she fully recovers and can stand on her feet.

“Politics is over its now time to work for the less fortunate. The outgoing regime was not serious about our legendary artists and sports personalities. These are people who should be supported,” he added.