Kenya's Sarah Achieng crowned WBF world champion

Commonwealth Boxing Council (CBC) super lightweight champion, Kenya’s Sarah “Ängel of War” Achieng has added another prestigious collection to her trophy cabinet.

The 34-year-old Achieng on Saturday became the third Kenyan woman to win a world boxing title when she claimed the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Women's World super lightweight belt.

The mother of one chalked a unanimous points decision against Edith Soledad of Argentina in an enthralling 10-round contest at the Charter Hall, Nairobi.

Kenya’s Sarah “Ängel of War” Achieng (right) lands a jab against Edith Soledad of Argentina during their World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Women's World super lightweight title bout at Charter Hall, Nairobi on June 10, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Judges Rashid Modest, Ali Athumani and Linet Anam scored 97-93, 97-92 and 98-92 respectively in favour of Achieng, who was cheered to victory by a partisan crowd including Nairobi County Sports Chief Executive Brian Mulama and Nairobi County women representative Esther Passaris.

Achieng now joins Fatuma “Iron Fist” Zarika, who once held the World Boxing Council (WBC) world female super-bantamweight title and Conjestina “Hands of Stone” Achieng, who donned the WBF world and Women’s International Boxing Federation (WIBF) titles.

“It was a good fight though not easy since I had to dig deep, study her tactics and score after avoiding her close body assault,” said Achieng, who stretched her record to 16 wins and two losses (16-2-0).

Achieng declared that she is now ready for the WBC super lightweight title and challenged reigning champion Chantelle Cameron to face her.

“I believe my victory is a statement enough that I can challenge for something big,” said Achieng, who dedicated her victory to Kenyans, her family and coach Alfred “Priest” Analo.

“Analo has really worked hard with my training regime to ensure that I deliver this sweet victory,” said Achieng, who was quite explosive in the first seven rounds where she dominated Soledad, who only picked up in the dying minutes of the rounds.

Achieng now holds four belts - the WBF, CBC, Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) and the Kenyan title.

Edith Soledad of Argentina reacts after losing to Kenya’s Sarah “Ängel of War” Achieng in their World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Women's World super lightweight title bout at Charter Hall, Nairobi on June 10, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

In other bouts of the extravaganza that was sponsored by Nairobi County, Zuizi Sports and Sarova Hotels among others, Joshua Wasike needed one minute and 35 seconds of the second round to knockout Wellington Busili in heavyweight.

Juma Oloo also took 10 seconds in the second round to beat Mustafa Omar in the welterweight contest as Fredrick Nyakesha claimed a unanimous decision against Ibrahim Odhiambo in a lightweight bout.